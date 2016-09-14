Sport Tennis, or the art of losing By

With a recalcitrant scoring system that confounds, bemuses, and antagonizes in equal measure, tennis has never been without affectation. Wimbledon is its self-proclaimed cathedral; its apogee, the All England Clubhouse, whose creeper-clad facade – blushed by Japanese Ivy – conceals walls lined with the annals of its own history. The Master of Ceremonies escorts the finalists of each championship through its corridors and past photographs of those apotheosised by victory within the painted rectangles of its lawns. The players are led towards the arena in which they will stake their claim to join the immortals. Some hours later, the eventual victor will emerge from the balcony of the clubhouse, brandishing their newly-engraved spoils to the adulating crowd below. Decorated with its own achievements, its brand plastered on every sign, towel, and tennis ball, Wimbledon could not forget its own name if it tried.

The tournament’s first week pits deities of the court against relative minnows.

The tournament’s first week pits deities of the court against relative minnows. Upsets amongst the very top seeds are few and far between (Nadal’s second round loss against Lukas Rosol in 2012 ranks as one of the greatest upsets in the history of the sport) and matches are normally kept short. In the 2010 Championships, the first two days were following the customary script: the more highly favoured players – Wozniacki, Murray, Williams, Nadal – were easing their way through the proem of the competition, in expectation of the near-inevitable second week. Nevertheless, the insubordinate Court 18, the smallest of the show courts, was prepped to provide an unlikely venue for the greatest of sporting battles.

Just after 6pm on the 22nd June, Nicolas Mahut began his first service game against John Isner. The first four sets of the match were unremarkable. The fifth was unbelievable. Even the scoreboard was unable to articulate the 138 games it had just witnessed — 70-68. It took nearly forty-eight hours of play, recovery, and aperiodic sleep for Isner to conquer his opponent. It was a statistician’s dream. The longest ever match (11 hours, 5 minutes); the most games in a match (183); the most aces in a match (216); the most consecutive service games held in a match (168). These numbers leave trailing in their wake some of the less fulgurant statistics. Nevertheless, there is one which has always stuck out to me. The number of points won by each player: 502 to 478 in favour of Mahut. Mahut lost the match despite winning 24 more points than his opponent.

A paradox in probability and statistics, by which seemingly related variables in distinct groups of data disappear when the groups are combined, the Simpson’s Paradox is tennis’ most intriguing quirk.

This is the delicious imbalance of the tennis scoring system, where some points are more important than others. A paradox in probability and statistics, by which seemingly related variables in distinct groups of data disappear when the groups are combined, the Simpson’s Paradox is tennis’ most intriguing quirk. The sport’s non-linear scoring system – following a hierarchy of point-game-set-match – means that players can win more individual points than their opponent, but still lose the match. It happens enough to be statistically significant: a study published in the International Journal of Performance Analysis of Sport put its incidence rate at 5%.

And who is the player measured to have the best record in matches that are subject to this paradox? The aforementioned John Isner. Up until 2014, his record in matches where the loser had won fewer points than the winner was 19-5, or 79%. This is no accident. Isner is 6”10 with a serve that has reached 157 mph, whilst he is also one of the weakest returners in the top-level of the game. When these facts are coupled with his admission that he conserves energy for his service games, it is unsurprising that he will often win sets by no more than a game or two, and typically lose non-service games to love or to fifteen. As Isner told Sports Illustrated in 2013.

“If I’m up a break in a set, I can just ride out my serve. That doesn’t necessarily mean that I’m tanking the return games, but it gives me the opportunity to conserve energy for the service game, knowing that I have that break in hand.”

The player at the other end of the scale may be more surprising: Roger Federer. His record in such matches is 4-24, or 17%, which is difficult to explain given that other multiple Grand Slam single winners fare much better (with the likes of Agassi, Nadal, and Sampras all above 50%). Fortunately for worshippers of Federer, his ethereal ability is not undermined but rather strengthened by this phenomenon. Unlike many big servers, Federer never engages in short-term strategic tanking while playing. He will often win his service games to love or to fifteen, and lose his service games only after one or more deuces. Tiebreakers he will normally lose by no more than two or three points. The behaviour of Federer’s opponents also contributes to his percentage. Dr. Brian Skinner describes the mentality of an underdog.

“When facing a heavily-favored opponent, an underdog must be willing to assume greater-than-average risk. In statistical language, one would say that an underdog must be willing to adopt a strategy whose outcome has a larger-than-average variance.”

Federer’s extensive period of dominance in the 2000s might have caused players to adopt a high-risk, high-yield approach. Aggressive second serves and returns lead to highly variable outcomes, which would contribute to the likelihood of Federer being on the losing end of the phenomenon over the course of a match.

Despite its rarity when it comes to the breakdown of overall match statistics, on a set-by-set basis, the Simpson’s Paradox is ubiquitous. Take the 2016 US Open quarter final between Andy Murray and Kei Nishikori, which Murray would eventually lose. Murray is up 6-1, 3-3. He is in a seemingly indefatigable rhythm, having only been momentarily unsettled by Nishikori breaking back a few games earlier. Perfunctory clouds pass over the court, which is duly dampened by a sprinkling of rain. Play is suspended, and in the 18 minutes which it takes to close the roof and resume the match, Murray’s rhythm has been well and truly broken. Nishikori breaks and takes the set, levelling the match at one-set-all: 1-6, 6-4. Murray has won a total of ten games, whilst Nishikori has won seven. And yet, in sets, and in competition terms, the match is equal. Being on the receiving end of this imbalance is mighty disheartening.

It is the strange scoring system of tennis which facilitates its most appealing orchestration: the relationship between the physical and the mental. Without a time-limit or a running score, the sport uniquely undulates both in intensity and pressure. Players not only alternate between sitting at the side of the court and engaging in flat-out high-intensity effort, but between competing for non-service points at 0-40 and attempting to save break, set, and match points. There are pivotal and not-so-pivotal moments; and it is the pivotal moments which require an absolute concordance of physical and mental fortitude. Given the unremitting nature of top-level tennis, to achieve this may mean losing the right points at the right time. Players must constantly adjust to thousands of probabilities and possibilities, not least because there is no one else to fall back on. “In tennis you’re on an island”, Agassi says. “Of all the games men and women play, tennis is the closest to solitary confinement.”

No players know this better than Martina Hingis and Guillermo Coria, who hold the unfortunate label of being the only Open Era players who’ve lost Grand Slam finals after having multiple championship points. Whilst Hingis recovered from her loss to Jennifer Capriati, Coria’s descent was alarming. His loss to Gaston Gaudio in the 2004 French Open final, in which Coria had two championship points on his serve, led to the onset of the yips, a psychological condition which affects athletes and causes the loss of fine motor skills. During the 2005 US Open, he served a combined total of 34 double faults in his fourth-round and quarterfinal matches, being knocked out by a double fault. These service yips worsened in subsequent years, and he retired at the age of 27, stating in no uncertain terms that he “didn’t feel like competing anymore”. By this stage, he had dropped hundreds of places below his career high ranking of No. 3, which he had reached in the month leading up to the Grand Slam final that would precipitate his decline. Try telling Coria that all points are equal.

Showy, brash, and self-satisfied. Wimbledon can be all these things and more, when it plays host to the sport that so deeply tests the reserves of human resolve. It is a game which, in spite of and because of its quirks, is played on such fine margins that the smallest building block of a match, a single point, can define a career.