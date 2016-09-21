News Oxford student arrested for sexual assault By

An Oxford University student has been arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting a woman.

Thames Valley Police confirmed that a 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and actual bodily harm (ABH). The man has since been released on bail until November 24th.

The man was arrested on a boat in Christ Church Meadow at around 6am yesterday morning. He is said to be well-known in university political circles, although he does not hold any office in university societies.

The arrest comes amid rising awareness and concern regarding sexual violence on campus at Oxford and around the globe. In May last year, Dr Alice Prochaska, Principal of Somerville College, warned undergraduates that female students faced “excessively harassing and intimidating behaviour”.

The university and OUSU have been contacted for comment.