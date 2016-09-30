Cartoon: Summer in Oxford

OUSU campaign to prevent tuition fee increases for current Oxford students
Oxford student arrested for sexual assault
Half of Oxfordshire’s accommodation for homeless to be cut
Vulfpeck shine at Brooklyn Bowl
Oxbridge must do more to combat the North-South divide
BBC set to push students over licence fee
Balliol initiates scholarship for refugees
Change Britain means Change Britain?
Oxford reacts to tuition fee rises
Tennis, or the art of losing
Remembering Roald Dahl
Tuition fees will increase for Oxford students in 2017
Exploited Services Workers Need a New Labour Movement
Conflict in Kashmir continues – despite dwindling media attention in the West
Which RuPaul Drag Queen is your college? #0
Brock Turner lies at the intersection of every kind of privilege – not least, that of the college athlete
The OxStu End-of-Summer Arts Competition 2016
Number of Oxford places given to state school pupils rises to all time high
Nuffield to convert Warehouse nightclub
Grammar schools will never solve Oxford’s access problem