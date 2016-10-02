News Oxford Union Michaelmas Termcard: 1st Release By

Over the next three days, The Oxford Student will be releasing the Oxford Union’s Michaelmas Termcard.

Stephen Hawking is the highlight of our first release who will be giving a rare talk in Oxford in 6th Week. Political speakers include the Russell Begaye, President of the Navajo Nation, and Sikyong Lobsang Sangay, Leader of Tibetan Government-in-Exile. Other speakers included in our first release are Wentworth Miller, Andreja Pejić and Dr Glenn Lowry – director of the Museum of Modern Art in New York.

The traditional first debate – “This House Has No Confidence in Her Majesty’s Government” – will be attended by figures from across the political spectrum, including Mhairi Black and Andrew Mitchell, the MP at the heart of the “plebgate” controversy.

In a first-of-its-kind event, the mothers of African-Americans killed by police officers in the United States – alongside senior figures of the Black Lives Matter movement – will travel to Oxford for a panel discussion.

Debates

This House Has No Confidence in Her Majesty’s Government – Thursday 13th October (1st Week), 8.30pm.

Proposition:

Mhairi Black MP – MP for Paisley and Baby of the House. She has just 20 when elected to the House of Commons at last year’s election.

John Mann MP – Long-standing Labour MP for Bassetlaw. He voted Leave in the EU referendum and has called the EU “broken” and “undemocratic”.

Opposition:

Rt Hon Andrew Mitchell MP – Conservative MP for Sutton Coldfield since 2001. The MP at the heart of “Plebgate”.

Lord Andrew Lansley – Former Health Secretary and Leader of the Commons. He served as an MP between 1997 and 2015.

——————————

This House Would Repatriate Artefacts Obtained Under Colonial Rule – Thursday 10th November (5th Week), 8.30pm.

Proposition:

Wim Pijbes – Director of the Voorlinden Museum. He is also Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Droog Design and board member of the Rembrandt Society.

Dr Zahi Hawass – Former Egyptian Minister for Antiquities and Direct of Excavations at Giza, Saqqara, Bahariya Oasis, and the Valley of the Kings.

Opposition:

Dr James Cuno – President and CEO of the J. Paul Getty Trust.

Dr Sabine Haag – General Director of the Kunsthistoriches Museum, the Museum of Ethnology, and the Austrian Theatre Museum.

——————————

Panels

Pamela Anderson and Rabbi Shmuley Boteach: ‘Pornography, Intimacy, Love, and Lust’ – Saturday 15th October (1st Week), 8.30pm.

Springboarding from the Anthony Weiner scandal, Baywatch star, Pamela Anderson, and Rabbi-Counsellor, Shmuley Boteach, have formed an unnatural alliance to tackle the supposedly corrosive effects of pornography. They argue it is a public hazard, given how freely available and anonymously accessible it is, stating in a recent Wall Street Journal op-ed that porn is “a boring wasteful and dead-end outlet for people too lazy to reap the ample rewards of healthy sexuality”. Pamela Anderson’s anti-porn stance comes just nine months after appearing on the cover of Playboy for the magazine’s final nude issue.

Brutality to Solidarity: Black Lives Matter and the Mothers of the Movement

Monday 21st November (7th Week), 8pm.

In 2015, 51 years on from desegregation, the American police killed over 100 unarmed African-Americans. They represented 37% of police deaths, despite occupying only 13% of the population. Black Lives Matter continues to push for racial justice, but is a global movement growing in controversy as much as it is prominence. This event brings together the mothers of individuals whose deaths have drawn attention to racist and even fatal law enforcement, with the founders of the movement, for what hopes to be a moving, informative, and historic event.

Sybrina Fulton: Mother of Trayvon Martin. In 2012, her son was killed by a neighbourhood watch volunteer. She is an advocate for gun control and criminal justice reform.

Lezley McSpadden: Mother of Michael Brown. In 2014, her son was killed by a police officer in Ferguson, Missouri. She has written a book on the death of her son.

Geneva Reed Veal: Mother of Sandra Bland. In 2015, her daughter was found dead in a prison cell three days after being arrested. She is a campaigner against police brutality.

Valerie Bell: Mother of Sean Bell. In 2016, her son was killed unarmed on his wedding day. She founded the campaign group Mothers of Never Again.

Gwen Carr: Mother of Eric Garner. In 2014, her son was killed after being put in a chokehold whilst under arrest. She spoke at the 2016 DNC in support of Hilary Clinton.

Kadiatou Diallo: Mother of Amadou Diallo. In 1999, her son was killed after four police officers opened fire on him. She set up a foundation which provides scholarships to young people.

Brittany Packnett: The Co-Founder of Campaign Zero, she served on the Ferguson Commission and President Obama’s Task Force on 21st Century Policing.

Alicia Garza: The Co-Founder of Black Lives Matter, she campaigns for an end to violence, police brutality, and racism towards people of colour.

Patricia Hill: A former President of the African-American Police League, she calls for a community-orientated approach to policing, and the hiring of more black police officers.

——————————

Speakers

George Takei – Wednesday 5th October (0th Week), 7pm.

Having risen to fame as Hikaru Sulu in Star Trek, George Takei is one of the best loved sci-fi actors in the world and a Hollywood Walk of Fame inductee. His extensive work in promoting LGBTQIA+ and human rights has earned him a number of awards, including the LGBT Humanist Award 2012 and the Order of the Rising Sun, Gold Rays with Rosette by the Japanese Government.

George Takei’s visit will coincide with the LGBTQIA+ Welcome Drinks.

This event falls inside the Oxford Union’s open period during which new students who are not yet members may attend.

Wentworth Miller – Sunday 9th October (1st Week), 5pm.

Having been nominated for Best Actor at the Golden Globe Awards for his portrayal of Michael Schofield in Prison Break, Wentworth Miller is one of the most iconic American television actors. He has become an outspoken advocate of gay rights and increased mental health awareness, often speaking about his own experiences with depression.

This event falls inside the Oxford Union’s open period during which new students who are not yet members may attend.

Wiley – Monday 24th October (3rd Week), 8pm.

London born MC and rapper, Wiley makes up one of the members of grime crew Roll Deep. He was born and raised in Bow, East London, where he worked alongside artists such as Dizzee Rascal and Tinchy Stryder to develop his distinctive style. He is often referred to as the ‘Godfather of Grime’ for his role in raising the profile of the genre, but has produced music from a variety of styles, from garage and jungle to mainstream. He has enjoyed great success throughout his career, with hits such as ‘Wearing My Rolex’ and ‘Heatwave’ consistently appearing in the UK Top 10.

Russell Begaye (President of the Navajo Nation) – Tuesday 25th October (3rd Week), 5pm.

Having been elected in 2015 with a landslide two thirds of the vote, Russell Begaye is the leader of the Navajo Nation, the largest Native American tribe in the USA. He has made it a priority of his tenure to unite the variously estranged and divided tribal chapters.

Sikyong Lobsang Sangay (Leader of Tibetan Government-in-Exile) – Monday 31st October (4th Week), 5pm.

Having been handed all poltical responsibilties from the Dalai Lama, Sikyong Lobsang Sangay is a prominent political figure and advocate of improved Chinese-Tibetan relations. After graduating from the University of Delhi, he was awarded a Fulbright Scholarship to study at Harvard Law School, where he became the first Tibetan to graduate as a Doctor of Judicial Science.

Andreja Pejić – Monday November 7th (5th Week), 5pm.

Scouted as a model whilst working for McDonald’s, Andreja Pejić initially made waves in the fashion industry for modelling both masculine and feminine creations for high-profile designers such as Marc Jacobs and Jean Paul Gaultier. In 2014, she came out as a transgender woman, and became the first openly transgender model to be profiled by Vogue.

Tyler Hamilton – Tuesday 8th November (5th Week), 8pm.

The author of The Secret Race, Tyler Hamilton caused a huge storm in 2012 by blowing open the pervasive lies, deception and corruption of professional cycling for all to see. The memoir was a damning indictment on Lance Armstrong in particular, not only for his doping and cover-ups, but also for his character.

Professor Stephen Hawking – Monday 14th November (6th Week), 8pm.

The most renowned living physicist and cosmologist in the world, Professor Stephen Hawking is currently Director of Research at the Cambridge University Department of Applied Mathematics and Theoretical Physics. Alongside Professor Roger Penrose, he showed that Einstein’s General Theory of Relativity implied space and time would have a beginning in the Big Bang, and an end in black holes. He was awarded the CBE in 1982, and has also received the Presidential Medal of Freedom. He was diagnosed with ALS, a form of Motor Neurone Disease, at the age of 21. He was given two years to live, and is now aged 74.

Sadghuru Jaggi Vasudev ­– Tuesday 15th November (6th Week), 8pm.

Following a spiritual experience at the age of 25, Sadghuru Vasudev became a mystic; he started conducting yoga classes to share his inner experience with the aim of making ancient yogic sciences relevant to contemporary minds. The Sadghuru founded the Isha Foundation which now has more than two million volunteers, and over 150 city-based centres worldwide. In 2012 he was voted among the hundred most powerful Indians.

Nick Hewer – Friday 18th November (6th Week), 8pm.

Formerly a successful PR consultant, Nick Hewer is currently the presenter of Channel 4’s Countdown. He is popularly known for his appearance on the The Apprentice as Lord Sugar’s stern-faced advisor, from 2005 to 2014. He is also a regular guest and host on a range of television panel shows, including Have I Got News For You. He is a long standing supporter of the Labour Party, and is a patron of Hope and Homes for Children.

Lt Gen Sean MacFarland (Commander of the Coalition against ISIS) – Friday 18th November (6th Week), 8pm.

As the Commanding General of Operation Inherent Resolve until July 2016, Sean MacFarland led the Combined Joint Task Force against the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria. He was featured in this year’s TIME 100, and is a recipient of the Defense Distinguished Service Medal. Since August 2014, he has served as Commanding General of the III Corps, responsible for more than 100,000 soldiers. MacFarland was previously Deputy Chief of Staff for Operations as part of the International Security Assistance Force in Afghanistan.

Salih Muslim Muhammad – Wednesday 23rd November (7th Week), 5pm.

As Co-Chairman of the Kurdish Democratic Union Party (PYD), Salih Muslim Muhammad has led the uprising of the Kurds in Syria since the war began. In 2011, he played a significant role establishing the National Coordination Body for Democratic Change. Originally a chemical engineer, he founded the PYD in 2003 after disillusionment at the Kurdistan Democratic Party’s lack of impact.

Dr Glenn Lowry – Monday 28th November (8th Week), 8pm.

The Director of the Museum of Modern Art in New York City since 1995, Glenn Lowry curates an active program of exhibitions, acquisitions and publications. During his time as director he has built the Museum’s endowment, reinvigorated its contemporary art programme, and guided its $900 million capital campaign for the renovation and expansion of the museum.

Wiz Khalifa ­– Date & Time TBC

A multi-award winning rapper and songwriter, Wiz Khalifa won the top new artist Billboard award in 2012, and is widely known for hits ’Black and Yellow’ and ’Say Yeah.’ His most recent album Khalifa was released in 2016, and debuted in the Top 10 of the Billboard 200 chart. He has worked with artists including Tinie Tempah, 50 Cent and Fall Out Boy.

