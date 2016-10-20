Features Tech News in Brief By

Chocolate, vanilla and… apple? – Tech giant Apple has opened an academy in the Italian city of Naples. A €10 million joint investment from the firm and the University of Naples Federico II will see students of the nine month course receive free tuition, along with iPhones and Macbooks, in an attempt to promote programming on the iOS platform. Facebook wins (and loses) at privacy villain awards – The social network scooped the grand prize at the 2016 Big Brother Awards in Belgium last week, beating the new Belgian Data Retention Directive and plans to tighten judicial secrecy; the yearly event attempts to raise awareness of privacy right violations, whether by companies, authorities or individuals, and is judged by a professional jury as well as a public vote.

Twitch.tv sets sights on video uploads – Streaming site Twitch.tv has launched the beta of its new upload service, allowing users to host videos in addition to broadcasting live. The announcement comes in the wake of a recent backlash against YouTube’s Heroes moderation program, accused by some of attempting to “gamify” moderation by rewarding users for flagging and reporting videos.