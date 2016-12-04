News 22-year-old student found dead at Val-Thorens By

A 22-year-old student has been found dead at the French ski resort of Val-Thorens at the beginning of the joint Oxford-Cambridge Varsity trip.

According to Le Matin, police reports suggest the death followed an “evening of drinking” in an apartment in the winter sports resort. A 22-year-old English man was found unconscious by his friends this morning, and emergency response workers were unable to resuscitate him from cardio-respiratory arrest when they were alerted at around 8am.

The man’s identity has not yet been made public, but NUCO Travel, organisers of the Varsity ski trip, confirmed that the student was part of the group that had travelled yesterday to Val-Thorens in the French department of Savoie.

A spokesman for the company said: “Sadly one of our passengers passed away on Sunday 4th December 2016. At this time, to respect their family’s and friend’s privacy, we will not be commenting further.”

The Varsity Trip is the biggest and oldest university ski trip in the world, dating back to the 1921/22 season. In addition to winter sports, organisers offer students a range of après-ski entertainment, including opening and final night parties with “spectacular special effects and a cheap bar”.