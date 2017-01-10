News Oxford Union Termcard Release Hilary 2017: Debates & Panels By

In the meantime, check out the website for running commentary on speakers by our editorial staff.

First up, the debates and panels due to take place this term. With guests including Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Sir Malcolm Rifkind, and Lord Ming Campbell, and topics ranging from startups to religion and narcotics, it’s set to be a fairly contentious series of discussions. The Benazir Bhutto Memorial Debate, commemorating the 40th anniversary of her Presidency of Oxford Union and 10th anniversary of her assassination, will certainly prove a popular event. Without further ado, here is the full list:

“This House Regrets the Prominence of Allies in the LGBTQ+ Movement”

See Speakers Proposition: Scott Bixby: American journalist and commentator. Bixby covers LGBTQ+ news and US politics for The Guardian, following stints at Mic, The Daily Beast, Bloomberg, and New Republic. Bethany Black: Comedian and actress. Black, who has featured in Doctor Who and Russell T Davies’ Cucumber and Banana, is known for her black comedy and frank discussion of her experiences. Nikki Sinclaire: Former MEP for the West Midlands. Sinclaire, the UK’s first openly trans Parliamentarian, sued her former UKIP group for sex discrimination in 2010, before establishing her own Eurosceptic party. Opposition: Asifa Lahore: The UK’s first Muslim drag queen and star of a Channel 4 documentary. Lahore is outspoken on the intersection of homosexuality and Islam, and the process of coming out to traditional parents. Emily Brothers: The first openly trans Westminster candidate. Brothers stood with the Labour Party in 2015, having previously served as Programme Head at the Equality and Human Rights Commission. Tim Ramsey: Founder and Chief Executive of just like us, a charity supporting young LGBTQ+ people. Ramsey, an Oxford alumnus and former teacher, made national news by returning to his school to come out. [collapse]

“This House Believes Social Media Corrupts Human Interactions”

See Speakers Proposition: Liam Hackett: Founder and CEO of equality and anti-bullying charity Ditch The Label. Hackett speaks from personal experience on issues surrounding cyberbullying, social media and homophobia. Emma Gannon: Blogger, author, and podcast host. Gannon’s podcasts cover the impact of the Internet and social media, with topics from ‘Has Social Media Killed Good Conversation?’ to ‘Social Media and the Refugee Crisis’. Opposition: Dr Jessica Carbino: Tinder’s Sociologist. Carbino’s position gives her a unique perspective on relationships, technology and decision making in the 21st century. She uses data to share surprising insights on modern love and life. Cherry Healey: Television presenter and commentator on social media’s impact. Healey, best known for her revelatory documentaries on the BBC, confronts critical issues in British culture including body image, sex, and parenting. [collapse]

“This House Believes Liberalism Has Become Elitist”

See Speakers Proposition: Steven Woolfe: MEP Member of the European Parliament for North West England. Woolfe, formerly a frontrunner for the UKIP leadership, now sits as an independent following an infamous altercation with a fellow UKIP MEP. Matthew Elliott: Director of Vote Leave and founder of the TaxPayers’ Alliance. Elliott has been named “one of the most successful political campaigners in Westminster today”. Kerry-Anne Mendoza: Founder and editor of The Canary, the alternative media outlet that is ‘here to disrupt the status quo of the UK and international journalism’. Mendoza wrote Austerity, a book defending the welfare state. Opposition: Anna Soubry MP: Conservative MP for Broxtowe and former Minister of State. Soubry, outspoken and compelling in her advocacy for the EU, came second in Leave.EU’s ‘Remoaner of the Year’ awards. Lord Ming Campbell: Former Leader of the Liberal Democrats. Campbell is now a member of the House of Lords and Chancellor of St Andrews University, after twentyeight years in the House of Commons. Dan Hodges: Columnist for The Mail on Sunday. Hodges describes himself as a ‘tribal neo-Blairite’, actively criticised Ed Miliband and is a fervent opponent of Jeremy Corbyn. [collapse]

“This House Believes Religious Freedom Supersedes Civil Liberties”

See Speakers Proposition: Cormac, Cardinal Murphy-O’Connor: Roman Catholic Cardinal and Archbishop Emeritus of Westminster. His Eminence is among the UK’s most prominent faith leaders, and has argued that secularism poses a threat to tolerance. His Beatitude Fouad Twal: Outgoing Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem. His Beatitude is particularly influential in the Catholic Church, having previously served as Archbishop of Tunis and in the Vatican Secretariat of State. Opposition: Nia Griffith MP: Shadow Secretary of State for Defence. Griffith has spoken conspicuously about the problematic interplay of the political and religious spheres, both in Parliament and in other contexts. Imam Ajmal Masroor: Leading British imam and television personality, who stood in the 2010 General Election for the Liberal Democrats. Masroor is outspoken about the intersection of politics and Islam. [collapse]

“This House Would Say No To Drugs”

See Speakers Proposition: Patricia Gallan: QPM The Metropolitan Police’s Assistant Commissioner for Specialist Crime and Operations. Gallan is the most senior female police officer from an ethnic minority in British history, a hostage negotiator, and a qualified barrister. Shaun Attwood: Former millionaire stock-trader and ecstasy dealer. Attwood worked in collaboration with the Mafia in Arizona, leading to imprisonment and a lifetime ban from the US. He is now an activist and author. Opposition: Peter Reynolds: Head of CLEAR, the UK’s largest drug policy reform group. Reynolds, a former creative director at Saatchi & Saatchi, has dedicated himself to ending cannabis prohibition, especially for medicinal purposes. Paul Hayes: Former Chief Executive of the National Treatment Agency for Substance Misuse. Hayes is now the leader of Collective Voice, a non-profit organisation advocating for improved addiction treatment services. [collapse]

“This House Believes the West Treats Russia Unfairly”

See Speakers Proposition: Natalya Narochnitskaya: Russian politician, historian and diplomat. Narochnitskaya served as Vice Chair of the International Affairs Committee of the State Duma, and is now Director of the Institute of Democracy and Cooperation. Yevgeny Chichvarkin: Russian entrepreneur and founder of phone retailer Euroset, who became the richest man under 35 in Russia. Chichvarkin, worth $1.6 billion, has previously campaigned against corruption in Russia and President Putin, and has been subject to trial in absentia. Opposition: Sir Malcolm Rifkind: Former Foreign and Defence Secretary. Sir Malcolm served extensively in the Cabinet under both Thatcher and Major, and was Chair of Parliament’s Intelligence and Security Committee from 2010 to 2015. Sir Roderic Lyne: Former UK Ambassador to the Russian Federation. Sir Roderic is now Vice Chairman of Chatham House, and a member of the Board of the Russo-British Chamber of Commerce. [collapse]

“This House Believes the Individual Still has the Power to Shape the Course of History”

See Speakers Bilawal Bhutto Zardari: Chairman of the Pakistan People’s Party, and son of Benazir Bhutto. Zardari, an Oxford alumnus, leads the largest opposition party in Pakistan. Sherry Rehman: Senator of Pakistan. Rehman is the Vice-President of the Pakistan People’s Party, and a former Ambassador to the United States. Victoria Schofield: Biographer and historian of Asia. Schofield, a former Union President, was Benazir’s Librarian, spoke in the original debate, and remained a trusted advisor and close friend. Wajid Shamsul Hasan: Former High Commissioner for Pakistan to the UK, from 2008 to 2013. Hasan was critical of the Cameron Government’s comments on Pakistan’s role in the war on terror. [collapse]

“This House Believes British Education Perpetuates Racism”

See Speakers Proposition: TBA Opposition: Dr Tony Sewell CBE: Founder and CEO of Generating Genius, a charity helping underprivileged students to learn about STEM degrees and careers. Sewell trained as a teacher, and is a published author. Neil Carmichael MP: Chair of the Education Select Committee. Carmichael, an MP since 2010, has scrutinised and influenced the UK’s education policy, and is recognised as one of Westminster’s most active debaters. [collapse]

Panel: “Startups in Britain: What’s Missing?”

See Speakers Peter Smith: CEO & Co-founder of Blockchain As co-founder and CEO of Blockchain, Peter Smith has revolutionised the Bitcoin industry, creating the world’s most popular Bitcoin wallet and arguably the most trusted brand in digital currency. Daniel Gandesha: CEO & Founder of Property Partner As founder and CEO of Property Partner, Daniel Gandesha set a record for the world’s fastest ever equity crowdfunding project by raising £843,100 in 10 minutes 43 seconds – £1,311 per second. Jeff Lynn: CEO & Co-founder of Seedrs Oxford graduate and entrepreneur, Jeff Lynn created Seedrs, one of the UK’s top equity crowdfunding platforms, and the first business of its kind to receive regulatory approval from the FCA. [collapse]

There you have it, the debates and panels at the Oxford Union this term!