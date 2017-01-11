News Oxford Union Termcard Release Hilary 2017: Stars of Sport, Media and Culture By

Today we’re releasing this term’s speakers from the world of sport, media and culture. Names range from sporting star Greg Rutherford MBE, TED curator Chris Anderson and fashionista Anna Fendi, with more speakers being released tomorrow. Mark Gatiss, AKA Mycroft Holmes, is expected to be a popular speaker in 8th week, whilst Sean Bean, Lord of the Rings and Game of Thrones star, will no doubt attract large crowds. TBC dates for speakers will be announced in the following weeks. Without further ado:

Jools Holland, Zara Larsson, Postmodern Jukebox, Kid Cudi

Jools Holland is an English pianist, singer, composer and television presenter. He is best known as the host of the BBC’s ‘Later… with Jools Holland’, a music based show that hosts established and upcoming artists alike, and on which his New Year’s show ‘Hootenanny’ is based. Holland has worked with many artists in his time, including Sting, Sir Tom Jones, Eric Clapton, Mark Knopfler, George Harrison, David Gilmour and Bono. (Tuesday 7 February, 1:00pm)

Zara Larsson: Before hitting the global stage with ‘Never Forget You’, Zara Larsson won national fame by winning the Swedish version of ‘Got Talent’ in 2008. Since then she has released songs including ‘Lush Life’ and featured on singles such as Tinie Tempah’s hit ‘Girls Like’ and ‘This One’s for You’ with David Guetta. Larsson is an outspoken feminist, both in interviews and on social media, and a committed activist. (6th week, Date TBC)

Postmodern Jukebox: Founded by arranger and pianist Scott Bradlee in 2011, Postmodern Jukebox is a rotating music collective, known for reworking popular modern music into different vintage genres. Since their beginnings as a small group of friends making music in a basement in Queens, New York, the group has achieved phenomenal success, with over 500 million YouTube views and 2 million subscribers. They will be performing. (Wednesday 8 March, 5:00pm)

Kid Cudi: Grammy-winning musician and actor. From rapping, Cudi has expanded his musical repertoire by moving to singing, songwriting and producing as well. His most famous tracks include ‘All of the Lights’ (with Kanye, Rihanna and Fergie), ‘Pursuit of Happiness’ and ‘Day n’ Nite’, and his sound is said to have inspired Kanye’s 808s & Heartbreak. Beyond music, Cudi has starred in How To Make It In America, featured in One Tree Hill and collaborated with Bape. He is a committed and recognised philanthropist with a determination to end suicide, who has openly engaged with issues relating to misuse of alcohol and drugs. (Date TBC)

Anna Fendi, Roberto Cavalli

Anna Fendi: Leading Italian luxury fashion house Fendi alongside her sisters for 30 years, Anna Fendi served as the firm’s creative coordinator and as Head of Development. Her work revolutionised the leather and accessories sector, making her the first Italian woman to win the IWF Hall of Fame Award in Washington for her constant work in promoting ‘made in Italy’ beauty. She has worked extensively in partnership with designer Karl Lagerfeld since 1965. (Friday 20 January, 5:00pm)

Roberto Cavalli: Famous for his exotic prints and bohemian glamour, Cavalli is an icon to ‘fashionistas’ all around the world. As Cindy Crawford supermodel noted, ‘his clothes celebrate life. Italians know how to live, but Roberto takes it to another level.’ From his humble beginnings as a printer to global renown, he has truly revolutionised the industry, and built an internationally recognisable brand. Cavalli founded the eponymous fashion house, and created the sand-blasted look for jeans. (Thursday 9 March, 8:00pm)

Greg Rutherford, Ruud Gullit, Jimmy Anderson, Allyson Felix, Carl Froch MBE

Greg Rutherford: Greg Rutherford won a Gold Medal at the 2012 Olympic Games, representing Britain in the long jump. His career has reached towering heights since he became the youngest ever winner at the AAA Championships aged just 18, when he also set a British junior record. Last June, he held every available elite outdoor title, and he remains the current British record holder for his event. Rutherford topped the 2015 IAAF Diamond League rankings. (Wednesday 25 January, time TBC)

Ruud Gullit: the former Netherlands national football team captain, who won the European Championship in 1988 and is one of the World Soccer 100 Greatest Players of All Time. Following his transfer to AC Milan on a world record fee, he won the Ballon D’Or in 1987, dedicating his award to the then imprisoned Nelson Mandela. Having managed Chelsea, Newcastle United and LA Galaxy, Gullit is now a presenter and pundit for BBC Sport. (Tuesday 7 February, 8:00pm)

Jimmy Anderson: Jimmy Anderson is a star of the English cricket team as England’s all-time highest international wicket-taker. Having had his debut for Lancashire at the age of 19 and taken thirty-seven T20 wickets throughout his career, his ascent to being England’s premier fast bowler is unprecedented. Through designing his own menswear brand and modelling for Attitude, Anderson has become an entrepreneur alongside being one of the most celebrated figures in English cricket. (Monday 13 February, 5:00pm)

Allyson Felix: The most decorated woman in US track and field history, Allyson Felix has thus far won a total of nine Olympic medals, six of them gold. Nicknamed “Chicken Legs” for her lanky physique, Felix was a member of her high school’s track team. At the age of 18, she won a silver medal at the 2004 Olympics – this was the start of a dazzling career, with her immense success at the World Championships and the Olympics being replicated in Rio. In addition to her sporting success, Felix engages actively with anti-doping programmes and ‘Sports Diplomacy’. (Date TBC)

Carl Froch: One of the most prominent boxers of his time, Froch is a four-time supermiddleweight World Champion. Known for his aggressive, crowd-pleasing style and stamina, Froch was voted Fighter of the Year by World Boxing News in 2012, and in 2013 was named Sportsman of the Year by GQ magazine. Following retirement, he now works as a boxing analyst for Sky Sports. (Date TBC)

Chris Anderson, Jay Carney, Tariq Ali, Naomi Wolf

Chris Anderson: curator of TED, the non-profit organisation that provides idea-based talks centred around its annual conference in Vancouver. TED covers all topics, including science, design, entrepeneurship and politics, and has hosted speakers including Bill Clinton, Bill Gates and Bono. Viral success encouraged Anderson to position the organization as a global media initiative devoted to ‘ideas worth spreading’, using the power of video and licences for local TEDx conferences. He has had a long career as a journalist and publisher, creating the popular games website IGN. (Tuesday 21 February, 5:00pm)

Jay Carney: Senior Vice President (Worldwide Corporate Affairs) at Amazon.com, and formerly the 28th White House Press Secretary. As President Obama’s media liaison between 2011 and 2014, Carney was responsible for the White House’s daily press briefings and for fielding press questions on the Administration’s behalf. While at Amazon, he has grappled with issues including the delivery giant’s working culture and media relations. He previously spent a lengthy stint at Time, and was aboard Air Force One with President Bush on 9/11. (8th week, TBC)

Tariq Ali: Tariq Ali is a writer, journalist, activist and filmmaker who first became politically active in his teens when opposing military dictatorship in Pakistan. An ex-President of the Oxford Union, Ali has debated against Henry Kissinger over the Vietnam War and extensively criticised American foreign policy, the Israeli government and neoliberal economics. His work has led to him allegedly being the inspiration for songs by both the Rolling Stones and John Lennon. (Tuesday 7 March, 5:00pm)

Naomi Wolf: Previously a political advisor to Bill Clinton and Al Gore, Naomi Wolf is the author of Give Me Liberty: A Handbook for American Revolutionaries and The Beauty Myth. A prominent and distinctive third-wave feminist, in 2012 she wrote Vagina: A New Biography. Having co-founded the democracy-building platform DailyClout.com, Wolf has also written for The Huffington Post, The Guardian and The Nation, on topics including gender equality, civil liberties and surveillance. (8th week, TBC)

Armando Iannucci, Sean Bean, AnnaLynne McCord, Mark Gatiss, Robin Wright, Katrina Kaif, Jeremy Irons

Armando Iannucci: As a writer and satirist producer, Armando Iannucci is most well-known for his creation and direction of The Thick of It, the acclaimed BBC political satire. Oxford graduate Iannucci has been widely celebrated for his early work with Chris Morris on the radio series On the Hour, which was later transferred into the television series I’m Alan Partridge. Having also been described as ‘the hardman of political satire’ for creating the American political drama Veep, he is a leading light in contemporary entertainment. (Thursday 9 February, 5:00pm)

Sean Bean: Best known for his roles as Alec Trevelyan in GoldenEye, Boromir in The Lord of the Rings trilogy, and Ned Stark in Game of Thrones, Sean Bean is one of Britain’s most distinguished actors. Recognised by his distinctive Yorkshire accent, he has received many awards throughout his career, including an International Emmy for Best Actor for his work as a transvestite English teacher in the TV series Accused. (7th week, TBC)

AnnaLynne McCord: The American actress played Naomi Clark in 90210 and Eden Lord on Nip/Tuck, more recently also starring in Excision. Before she found Hollywood success, she survived a violent upbringing and sexual assault by a close friend. Labelled ‘one of the strongest young female philanthropists’ in Hollywood, she strives to help other women who do not have a voice, most notably through her work with victims of sexual slavery in South East Asia. (Monday 27 February, 5:00pm)

Mark Gatiss is a critically acclaimed writer, producer, actor and author. Best known for having written all four Doctors in the modern television revival of Doctor Who, and as the co-creator and executive producer of Sherlock (starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman), Gatiss has had an incredibly successful career with the BBC. His more recent acting roles include those as Stephen Gardiner in Wolf Hall and as Tycho Nestoris in Game of Thrones. (8th week, TBC)

Robin Wright is an award-winning actor, director and activist. Her past film appearances include: The Princess Bride, Forrest Gump, Toys, Message in a Bottle, Unbreakable, The Conspirator, Moneyball, and The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo. She currently stars as Claire Underwood in the Netflix series House of Cards, winning the Golden Globe in 2014 for Best Actress – Television Series Drama, making her the first actress to win a Golden Globe for an online-only series. She will be discussing the #StandWithCongo Campaign. (Date TBC)

Katrina Kaif is one of the highest-paid actresses and models in Bollywood, best known for Ek Tha Tiger and Dhoom 3, two of the most successful Bollywood films of all time. Her modelling career has included work for Coca-Cola, LG and Blackberry. Kaif is also highly involved with her mother’s charitable trust, Relief Projects India, which strives to improve the rights of women and children in India. (Date TBC)

Jeremy Irons: Winner of an Academy Award and multiple Golden Globes, Jeremy Irons is one of the most successful and famous actors in the world. Starting off in theatre, in 1984 he made his Broadway debut, for which he received a Tony Award – with his first Emmy in 1997 completing his achievement of the “Triple Crown of Acting”. Best known recently for his work as Alfred Pennyworth in the DC Extended Universe and Pope Alexander VI in the Showtime series The Borgias, he has found immense success across theatre, film and television. (Date TBC)

A lively social calendar is also planned for Hilary. Socials include:

Speakeasy Social – Tuesday 24th January, 8:00pm – A night of moonshine cocktails, exotic fruit snacks and a decadent chocolate fountain, all in the theme of the Prohibition Era. Dress code is Black Tie, tickets £13 for members, £16 for guests.

Wine and Cheese Tasting Social – Tuesday 21st February, 8:30pm – Taste wine and cheese from around the world at the Oxford Union’s own Wine and Cheese event. Dress code is Black Tie.

Pub Quizzes – Tuesday 24th January, Wednesday 15th February, Tuesday 28th February – Difficult but worth it, this term there will be £100 in cash for the winning team and a range of prizes for the runners up and for round winners. All quizzes will start at 9:15pm.

Thus concludes our first release of speakers at the Oxford Union this term. Keep an eye on the Oxford Student tomorrow for the final part of the Hilary Union Termcard Release, as well as the print edition available this Friday.