News Ahmed’s nominated for British Kebab Awards 2017 By

Ahmed’s Bar B-Q has been nominated for Kebab Van of the Year in the 2017 British Kebab Awards. Better known as Ahmed’s, the High Street institution is one of only ten establishments to be nominated in the country.

Speaking to the Oxford Student, proprietor Ahmed Semlali said:

“It’s a privilege to have been nominated for kebab van of the year. I pride my business with fresh quality products, 5* hygiene, and excellent and friendly customer service.”

“It’s a privilege to have been nominated for kebab van of the year.”

He added: “This month we will celebrate 30 years anniversary serving quality meals on the high street, outside Univ. I just want to thank all my customers for your votes and look forward to serving you all with delicious meals.”

Of the ten establishments nominated, two others were from Oxfordshire. Thame’s Atalay Kebab and Sami’s Kebab Van in Abingdon will compete alongside Ahmed’s for the title.

At the 2016 awards, vegetarian and leader of the opposition Jeremy Corbyn took to the stage to present the award for Outstanding Contribution to the British Kebab Industry.

A winner will be decided on the 26th February at an awards ceremony at London’s Park Plaza Westminster Bridge Hotel.