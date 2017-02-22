Reviews Review: Victoria (2015) By

Senator Film

Bow down Birdman, there’s a new one-shot wonder in town. There has been for a year now, and if this is the first time you are hearing about Victoria, get ready to rejig your watch list. A genuine one-take, shot in real-time over the course of a couple of hours in a city, the film seems too fantastically impossible to exist. The tagline cuts to the chase: One city. One night. One take. The one take feel is often a gimmicky means to show off blockbuster bucks and flaunt filmmaking muscle (think: Spectre), but this feature is so much more than a cinematic stunt.

There is an intensity that comes from the unbrokenness that is sometimes more nail-biting than the story, and no slack focus pulls detract from this monumental energy.

Victoria follows the eponymous young Spanish woman (Laia Costa), who has recently just moved to a city in Germany, and gets swept up into the illicit activities with a loveable gang with a dark secret. The evening moves from light-hearted to heated as playfulness dissolves into a grippingly raw survivalist frolic. Low light charm turns into high level risk and as the story unravels, so too do the characters bantering facades. Pinballing from location to location, Victoria spans the city but doesn’t possess the tight, tidy composure of Iñárritu’s self-contained masterpiece. Seamlessly transitions are thrown out for rough-and-ready camera shakes, but what it lacks in finesse it makes up for by upping the feeling of glorious impracticability. There is an intensity that comes from the unbrokenness that is sometimes more nail-biting than the story, and no slack focus pulls detract from this monumental energy.

Laia Costa is an impish tour-de-force, flipping easily between a likeable, youthful curiosity to the heart-wrenching emotionally charge necessary for the film’s darker moments. Much like her character, she takes the draining role in full stride and matches acting techniques with the practical ability to perform stunts, which extends to literally driving the cast around. Her uncrackable assuredness under such monumental pressure is glacier-worthy, as is the bedrock confidence of her co-star Frederick Lau as Sonne, her love interest. His sincerity is constantly touching, and intense demands of this project do not interfere with the delivery of a gorgeous performance. The director’s commentary must be fascinating, and Sebastain Schipper is honest that the logistical challenges seemed like a moviemaker’s Everest. However, his selective casting and reportedly cool demeanour were able to scale massive drawbacks in preproduction and eventually deliver. The back-up plan was to cut together the three attempts which the crew had to film if no complete take could be used, and it was only the final and third shot which was ever entirely useable. While the directorial guiding hand was evidently instrumental, the real spotlight shines on cinematographer Sturla Brandth Grøvlen, solely responsible for all camera work across the unbroken 140 minutes. Never falling short of gorgeous visuals, the madcap nature of Victoria means it should not be the cinematographic stunner that it is, and yet it often has a gorgeously shadowed, breathtakingly beauty.

Kinetic and fantastical, there are few films which possess the sheer unexpectedness and the adrenaline rush of Victoria. Available on Netflix, this is definitely a film to see if you want to watch an energetic and magnetic masterpiece which deserves far more hype than other cookie-cutter films with Oscar buzz.