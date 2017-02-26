Features Moo-ve over dairy: go egg-free this pancake day By

Lizzie Shelmerdine

Traditional pancakes are usually made with milk and egg, but it is surprisingly simple, quick, and significantly healthier to substitute a dairy-full recipe for dairy-free. Its also a great way to get rid of black bananas and up your protein intake with incognito peanut butter. These pancakes are thick and spongy, with just the right hint of sweetness. Disclaimer: we invented this recipe in a student kitchen, so all measurements can be taken with a pinch of salt (not literally).

Ingredients:

2 ripe bananas

1/2 tsp baking powder

A generous sprinkle of cinnamon

1 dessert spoon of peanut butter

1 dessert spoon of caster sugar

3 dessert spoons of plain flour

1 tsp vanilla essence

Vegetable/coconut oil to fry

Mash the bananas roughly with a fork. I recommend keeping the mash rather lumpy, as this texture delivers well in the final product (as well as being relatively low effort). Mix in all the ingredients – except the oil – until smooth. It makes sense to do this in a jug, because its then easier to pour the mixture into the pan.

With the hob on medium heat, heat up the oil for a couple of minutes. Pour in a dollop of mixture, about the size of a dessert spoon. Smaller pancakes are much easier to flip and also stack really nicely, giving you the satisfyingly American sitcom breakfast you’ve always dreamed of. This mixture fries super quickly, so don’t leave the pancakes for more than a minute before flipping.

If some of the pancakes are a little cool by the time you are finished frying, simply stack them and microwave them for about two minutes. Top with fruit (this is perhaps an unrealistic expectation for university students) and syrup, melted chocolate (a significantly more plausible option) or just sugar and lemon juice. These go down almost too well – I would certainly advise making these when your housemates aren’t around.