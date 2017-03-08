Art & Lit Coming up: Exciting Events Happening over the Vac By

David Hockney

After the buzz of an Oxford term, we all know that boredom is the most pressing problem over the vacations. So read on if you want an exciting Easter – we’ve compiled some of the most interesting events and exhibitions happening in and around Oxford to occupy your time until Trinity.

Oxford Literary Festival, Oxford

25th March to 2nd April 2017

Now in its 21st year, the Oxford Literary Festival is this year playing host to an exciting selection of author-speakers and events, across a week of literary excitement. Putting in appearances are novelists Vikram Seth, Alexander McCall Smith, Paul Auster and William Boyd; poet Simon Armitage; Nobel-winning scientist Paul Nurse; actors Toby Jones and Simon Callow; Olympic gold medal-winning athlete Jessica Ennis-Hill, food-writer and broadcaster Nigella Lawson; political interviewer Jeremy Paxman; Vogue editor Alexandra Shulman; and BBC Radio 4 Woman’s Hour presenter Jenni Murray.

Tickets are already selling fast, so book online now.

Beyond the Brush: Abstract Ink Paintings since 1960, Gallery 29 at the Ashmolean

4th April to 28th August 2017

This exhibition will offer the chance to explore abstract ink paintings created by leading Chinese artists, all members of the Fifth Moon Group – regarded as a forerunner of the modern art movement in Taiwan in the 1960s. In these works, Chinese ink, acrylic and collage are combined to create vibrant images, often blending the brush strokes of Chinese calligraphy with the shapes and colours of modern Western art. On display will be pieces by Liu Kuo Sung, Chen Ting Shih, Chuang Che and Fong Chung Ray. Admission is free.

David Hockney Exhibition, Tate Britain

9th February to 29th May 2017

If you only visit one art show this vac, make it this one. The most comprehensive exhibition of Hockney’s works to date, this exhibition celebrates the artist’s extensive career by bringing together some of his most famous achievements in painting, drawing, print, photography and video produced across six decades. This is an amazing opportunity to view both well-known and previously unseen works displayed alongside one another for the first time, but be sure to book tickets in advance however, as ticket sell-outs on the day are likely.

Making Jamaica: Photography from the 1890s, Autograph ABP Gallery, London

24th February to 22nd April 2017

Containing more than 70 historical photographs, lantern slides and stereocards, this exhibition presents an intriguing vision of Jamaica during a period of economic and social change, and testifies to the efforts of local ruling white elite to bring these valuable resources to the attention of the world. A fascinating selection of archival material depicts industrious Jamaicans post-emancipation, and their surroundings as a desirable tourist destination and tropical commodity. Despite being taken for an international exhibition to promote Jamaica as a modern British colony poised for foreign investment and international tourism, these photographs are only now being exhibited for the first time in London – so take the opportunity to see them while you can. Admission is free.

The Japanese House: Architecture and Life after 1945

23rd March to 25th June 2017

Considering developments in residential architecture in the light of important shifts in the Japanese economy, urban landscape, and family structure, this exhibition presents some of the most exciting architectural projects of the last 70 years, many of which have never previously been exhibited in the UK. As well as architectural projects, the exhibition incorporates cinema, photography and art to cast new light on the role of the house in Japanese culture. Offering something a little out of the ordinary, this exhibition is the perfect off-the-wall choice for vac afternoon. Tickets can be booked online.