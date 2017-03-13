Featured Stories Brexit bill passes through Parliament By

Maurice

The House of Lords has backed down over amendments to legislation to leave the European Union, paving the way for Theresa May to trigger Article 50 and begin the Brexit process.

With proposed revisions to EU residency rights and a Parliamentary vote on a final Brexit deal scrapped, the bill is likely to receive Royal Assent on Tuesday.

The vote comes after the Vice Chancellor of Oxford, alongside the heads of 35 of its Colleges and Permanent Private Halls, signed a letter calling on MPs to guarantee that EU nationals will keep their residency rights after Brexit.

It has since emerged that several college heads, including those of Corpus Christi, Christ Church and Mansfield, were not recorded as signatories despite signing, or did not sign while agreeing with its content.

The vote will likely affect students from EU member states at Oxford, and at universities across the UK, for years to come.

This is a breaking news story. More information and reactions will be added as they become available.