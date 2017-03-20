Featured Stories New survey suggests Oxford students are the most unhappy in the UK By

22% of students at Oxford and Oxford Brookes regret enrolling in higher education, according to a recent survey by Student Living (Sodexo).

This result puts Oxford an astonishing ten percent ahead of its nearest rival, York; where a comparatively low 12 percent of students identified as unhappy with their university experience.

“An epidemic of students struggling with mental health issues”

Factors taken into account included satisfaction with nightlife, takeaway options, and the overall standard of education. Students were also asked to rate their attendance and general wellbeing throughout the year.

While Cambridge came in third, with 11 percent of students stating that they regretted enrolling, Oxford students claimed a higher attendance of seminars and lectures than Cambridge students. 56 percent of Oxford students said they attend all their lectures and seminars, while only 41 percent of students studying in Cambridge claimed the same.

“43 percent of students at the University of Oxford feel that attending the university has negatively impacted their mental health”

But is this work ethic healthy? 65 percent of students in Oxford say they have missed lectures due to a lack of sleep, and only 29 percent claim to maintain a positive sleep schedule while at university.

This comes shortly after OUSU released the results of a welfare survey on mental health, which revealed that 43 percent of students at the University of Oxford feel that attending the university has negatively impacted their mental health. Only 12 percent say that it has had a positive effect on their mental wellbeing.

OUSU’s survey results echo The Metro’s labeling of Oxford students as “The UK’s most miserable”, reporting that a shocking 44 percent of students feel stressed all or most of the time. Additionally, 22 percent of students said they felt anxious all or most of the time, and 24 percent felt overwhelmed most or all of the time.

“44 percent of students feel stressed all or most of the time”

Cambridge is not without its faults, however, with 40 percent of all students reading English in 2014 having been diagnosed with depression, and only 39 percent of students feeling like they’d been given enough time to understand the things they had to learn.

Morwenna Jones of the Guardian, a Cambridge graduate, describes the current mental health climate at Oxbridge as “an epidemic of students struggling with mental health difficulties”, joining the chorus of voices calling for better mental health provision for, and less pressure to be put upon, Oxbridge students.

OUSU have been approached for comment.