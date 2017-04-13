National John Cleese to speak at the Oxford Union on ‘Why is there no hope?’ By

Writer and actor John Cleese is the first speaker to be announced to speak at the Oxford Union this term. He will speak on 20th April at 8pm, on the subject ‘Why is there no hope?’

Co-writer of Monty Python and the award-winning Fawlty Towers, Cleese has recently announced his return to BBC sitcom since Fawlty Towers. He has also featured in the last three Shrek films, two Harry Potter films as Nearly Headless Nick and two James Bond films.

Despite claiming in 2015 that there was “no way” he would work for the BBC, he has announced almost 40 years on from Fawlty Towers that he is to be involved in the creation of a new BBC sitcom, Edith, with Alison Steadman. Cleese described the new show’s scripts as “the most enjoyable scripts I’ve been sent in the last 100 years.”

Having declined a life peerage for his political services in 1999, Cleese has remained a vocal figure in international politics. In 2016, he publicly supported the withdrawal of the United Kingdom from the European Union in the EU referendum.

During Donald Trump’s successful run for the U.S. Presidency in 2016, Cleese, who had previously expressed his support for the Obama administration, described Trump as “a narcissist, with no attention span, who doesn’t have clear ideas about anything and makes it all up as he goes along”. He has also described the leadership of the Republican Party as “the most cynical, most disgracefully immoral people I’ve ever come across in Western civilisation”.

John Cleese will speak on the subject ‘Why is there no hope?’ at the Oxford Union on 20th April at 8.00pm. For more information, go to https://www.oxford-union.org .