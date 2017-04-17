Featured Stories The Oxford Union Trinity 2017 line up By

The Oxford Student is proud to be working with the Oxford Union to exclusively release the Term Card for Trinity 2017. This page will be updated with further speakers as more names are announced.

The wide variety of speakers and debaters this term promises a colourful array of background and opinion. With speakers from across the globe and from all different walks of life, this term at the Union is certain to bring a spark to Oxford. President Michael Li trusts that this term’s speakers and debates will inspire hope in what is for many a uncertain world of change and instability.

Speakers announced so far

John Cleese

John Cleese will be speaking at the Union on Thursday 20th April at 8.00pm on the topic ‘Why is there no hope?’ Co-writer of Monty Python and the award-winning Fawlty Towers, Cleese has recently announced his return to BBC sitcom since Fawlty Towers. He has also featured in the last three Shrek films, two Harry Potter films as Nearly Headless Nick and two James Bond films. Having declined a life peerage for his political services in 1999, Cleese has remained a vocal figure in international politics. In 2016, he publicly supported the withdrawal of the United Kingdom from the European Union in the EU referendum.

Debates

In first week the Union will be hosting BBC Question Time in the debate chamber, on Thursday 27th April. The programme will be aired on BBC One at 22:45 (Thursday 27 April).

Students can apply to be in the audience at: http ://www . bbc . co . uk/questiontime