Features The Oxford Student's Guide to Trinity By

Gillie Rhodes

Trinity Term is an exciting time to be alive and in Oxford. With the weather warming up, the flowers in bloom, the punts floating down the river, and the flurry of students with carnations pinned to their subfusc running around town, there is plenty of fun stuff to do to relieve pending exam stress, and celebrate post final exams/dissertation hand-in.

May Day Long Weekend

This year, May Morning falls on Monday (yay!), but even if you value your sleep more than staying up all night on Sunday to hear the Magdalen College choir sing the Hymnus Eucharisticus (and let’s be honest, if you want to get a good spot on Magdalen Bridge you’ll need to be there pretty early), there is still plenty to get involved with over this long weekend.

Springtide: The Oxford Community Festival

After the stress of 1st week, roll down to Springtide in Uni Parks on Saturday the 30th April to enjoy live music (including Garfunkel, Zaia, Loud Mountains and a capella group, In The Pink), a petting zoo, craft activities, a licensed bar and, hopefully, nice weather – all for free.

Spring Jousting Tournament

Many linguists/literature students know all too well the thrill of medieval literature and that all-consuming desire to take part in a duel… Or not. Regardless, if you’re looking for something to satiate your historical cravings, Blenheim Palace is offering falconry and jousting displays, an intriguing-sounding activity named ‘Become a Dragon’ (perhaps we could learn to set fire to collection results?), jesters, archery, food and drink in a medieval-themed extravaganza. It runs from Saturday to Monday over the long weekend, and costs £11.30 for students.

May Day Beer Fest

Another beer-related event, check out The Cowley Retreat on Saturday and Sunday for local beer and cider, a barbeque and live music.

The Perch 5th Annual Beer and Cider Festival

If you’ve got more of a penchant for beer and cider, this festival at The Perch has over 50 varieties, along with live music (on Sunday afternoon), food, and the shire horses from Hook Norton Brewery. Open over the whole long weekend from Saturday to Monday.

This is May Day 2017

This Sunday evening gig at the O2 Academy boasts headliner FEEL MY BICEP. Horse Meat Disco are also worth checking out.

Pounds In: May Day Special

If there’s any space left in this Park End event (and if you fancy probably being unable to move for most of the night), tickets are £5 on the door.

MayDay for the People

Alternatively, celebrate May Day at The Jam Factor. Tickets are £10 on the door, and according to the Facebook event page, they’ll be ‘playing a plethora of wonders over two rooms, including Soul Narnia’. Sounds… interesting.

Oxford Beer Week

Over the 1st – 6th May, lots of pubs and other venues are getting involved in Oxford Beer Week, including the Lamb & Flag, Tap Social and Hook Norton Brewery. Great way to impress/bore your friends with new-found knowledge of Oxford’s local beers.

Pimm’s Parties

If you’re lucky enough to snag a ticket, the warmest of the terms, Trinity term is the perfect time to attend a pimm’s party. Pembroke, Oriel, and Mansfield College Boat Club will be among many hosting this term.

Oxford Balls

There is an abundance of balls happening during and just after Trinity term, which to be honest, is the best time to go to a ball, because who wants to be standing shivering in a corner wearing sneaky thermals under their ball gown in 0° degree weather at a winter ball? (Certainty not I, says the Australian).

College Balls

Hertford, Exeter, St Hugh’s, Linacre, Brasenose, Balliol, St Hilda’s, Keble, Pembroke, Harris Manchester College, and St Anne’s-Peter’s (combined) are all having their balls during term time.

Many of the post-grad colleges (Kellogg, St Cross, and Green) are sneaking in just after term while their students are still around, slogging away at their theses.

Commemoration and Quincentenery Balls

The holy grail of Oxford balls, the Commemoration and Quincentenery balls, will be kicked off by Christchurch College, and continue till the end of ninth week at Worcester, Trinity, St John’s, and Corpus Christi. Which one will you be at flaunting your white tie attire?

Society Balls

Other balls to look forward to this term are the Oxford Caledonian Society Ball and the Salsa Ball.

Tortoise-Related Events

Because who doesn’t want to celebrate tortoises, the most majestic of all reptiles?

Emmauelle’s 114th Birthday Party, 6th May

Emmanuelle, Regent’s Park College’s tortoise is having his 114th birthday party, and is kindly hosting it in aid of Meningitis Now. With a bouncy castle, sumo suits, and face paint, this sounds like it’s shaping up to be the event of the year!

The Tortoise Fair, 28th May

Corpus Christi will be having their annual Tortoise Fair again this year. Stay tuned for an interview with the Corpus Cristi tortoise keeper coming up in the Features section later this term!

Sport

Cuppers

Trinity is the perfect term to get involved in cuppers – croquet, cheerleading, cricket, lacrosse, and water polo are just a few examples of the sports you can try your hand at – or to watch people getting involved in cuppers with varying degrees of success.

Summer Eights, 19th-27th May

Go and support your college team, enjoy the sunshine and procrastinate from revision/essays/problem sheets.

Yoga on the Roof, 28th May & 17th June

At £27, it’s pricey, but how many yoga sessions have you been to that allow you to enjoy a panoramic view over Oxford? There’s a series of sessions running over summer on the roof of the Varsity Club. Snacks and goodie bags are also provided – fancy!

Oxford Town and Gown, 14th May

A 10k race raising money for Muscular Dystrophy UK. If you’re not much of a runner (like us, who refuse to even run to lectures and just show up late), then you can still watch and support the runners.

Cheeserolling, 29th May

Not exactly in Oxfordshire, but because this event involves cheese we thought it was noteworthy enough to include. Happening in Gloucestershire, this famous tradition of chasing an 8lb wheel of cheese down a hill will be the second-best event of the year (after Emanuelle’s birthday party).

Henley Royal Regatta, 28th June – 1st July

A nice way to celebrate the end of term (we know, it seems a long way off at the moment!) particularly for those keen to witness Olympic rowers in action.

Music Festivals

Wadstock 2017, 29th April

Wadham College are hosting a psychedelic music festival, boasting soul, rock, jazz, and drum n bass on their college gardens. There will also be Taste Tibet food, Pimms, free candy floss, temporary tattoos, body glitter, and a bungee run!

Common People, 27th – 28th May

I doubt anyone is as excited as we are to see Sean Paul perform his classic hit ‘Temperature’ at Common People festival in South Park as we are. Groove Armada will also be performing. This music festival is sure to be a ripper.

Cornbury, 7th-9th July, and Wilderness, 3rd-7th August

Technically after Trinity Term, Cornbury and Wilderness are two summer festivals in Oxfordshire that are worth getting excited about. Cornbury boasts Bryan Adams and the Kaiser Chiefs, and you’ll find Two Door Cinema Club, Grace Jones, and Bonobo at Wilderness, with a plethora of activities to get involved with at the latter, like acroyoga workshops, a cricket match, archery, and “wild swimming”.

Oxford Pride

Oxford Pride will be kicking off on the 3rd of June this year with a parade from Radcliffe Square, and a street party at the Oxford Castle Quarter. This year’s theme is ‘Rainbow Days – Oxford’s Big Summer of Love’, so get your tie-dye and colourful outfits ready for what is sure to be a vibrant and fun-filled Pride!

Food Festivals

Oxford Food & Drink Festival, 20th May

Who doesn’t’ want to spend an entire day eating? Come celebrate the best of Oxford food and drink at University Parks on a Saturday.

Bitten Street

Bitten Street’s pop up food markets are always a delight. Get excited for the next one on 6th May at the Oxford Castle Quarter.

Jericho Street Fair, 10th June

Head over to the upmarket side of town for this year’s Jericho Street Fair which boasts food, live music, arts and crafts, and real ale.

Outdoor Cinemas

One of the best things to do in warm weather is to go to an open air cinema. Cult Screens Oxford will be hosting at The Old Prison Exercise Yard in May and at the Natural History and Pitt Rivers Museum in August this year. Viewers can select from Moonlight, Leon, Pretty Women, Jurassic Park, Star Wars: Rogue One, and Moulin Rouge.

Stuff to Stimulate your Brain

The Pale Red Dot: Colonising Mars and Beyond, 2nd May

Presented by The Oxford Environmental Research Doctoral Training Partnership, this panel discussion will bring together the best and brightest in space travel to explore this fascinating topic at the Oxford Martin School.

Trumponomics, 9th May

John Muellbauer, Kenneth Rogoff, and Martin Wolf will discuss what’s going to happen to the US and global economy under Trump rule. Don’t forget to RSVP with events@gtc.ox.ac.uk.

The Human Welfare Conference, 12th-13th May

The theme of this year’s student-run annual Human Welfare Conference is Reinventing Empowerment in the 21st Century. Seeking to answer the questions of what constitutes empowerment, why empowerment is important, and whether this term is even meaningful in today’s context, will be speakers like the editor of the BBC’s 100 women, the former Oxfam Poverty Direction, and the founder of Pakistan’s largest NGO, members of parliament, sex workers, and HIV-positive activists.

Pint of Science Festival, 15th-17th May

Grab your ticket to the Pint of Science Festival, which involves a string of events, delving into topics such as the psychology and neuroscience of relationships at pubs across Oxford.

TEDxOxbridge 2017, 21st May

TEDxOxbridge, ‘The Bridge of Whys’ will be an inspiring event, with speakers from both Oxford and Cambridge, aiming to bridge the difference between opposing ideas. This year Oxfordonians don’t have to travel far as this event is in our home town.

Miscellaneous

Oxford Holi 2017, 13th May

If you’ve never been to Holi before, this colourful Hindu festival is essentially a huge water and colour fight. Think Heath Ledger and Julia Stiles’ colour paint fight date in 10 Things I Hate About You but better!

Manhunt Oxford, 20th May

Just like a real-life game of Cluedo, participants get to run around Oxford trying to solve a fake murder case. Perfect for Sherlock fans, tickets cost £20-30 per team.

GTC Art Exhibition, 1st June

The Green Templeton College Art Exhibition this year will be hosting artwork from students, staff, and family, as well as Oxford’s homeless community. Come along to buy some nice artwork to make your room a bit fancier, and support the local homeless community.

Blenheim Palace Flower Show, 23rd-25th June

You don’t have to be an avid gardener to get excited about an extravagant flower show at Blenheim Palace. Crafted by the top names in the flower field, this is an event you won’t want to miss.