National Exclusive: the Oxford Union announces new speakers for Trinity term By

The Oxford Union has announced an additional four speakers to their already hugely varied term card line up, including ex-leader of the Liberal Democrats, Nick Clegg. Details of the new speakers, and further confirmed times and dates, announced are below. To see the full details of the previously released events, go here.

Nick Clegg – 30th May, 20.00

Having served as Deputy Prime Minister of the UK from 2010 to 2015 in the Cameron coalition ministry, Nick Clegg still serves the Liberal Democrats. Clegg was leader of the Liberal Democrats from 2007 through to 2015 – resigning post-2015 landslide election – and has been the MP of Sheffield Hallam since 2005.

Gene Simmons – 29th May, 17.00

Gene Simmons, Israeli-American musician, singer, songwriter and actor, is the bass guitarist and co-lead singer of the band Kiss. He is also known by his stage persona The Demon. Simmons supported the 2003 invasion of Irag, and has more recently criticised the Obama presidency and health care reforms. He currently lives in LA with former Playboy Playment Shannon Tweed, having previously lived with Cher and Diana Ross.

Preet Bharara – 29th May, 20.00

From 2009 through 2017, Preet Bharara was the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, a position sometimes referred to as America’s most powerful law-enforcement office. During Mr. Bharara’s tenure, the office experienced one of the most productive periods in its history, winning convictions against major terrorists such as Osama bin Laden’s son-in-law Sulaiman Abu Ghayth, high-profile corporate wrongdoers such as former McKinsey head & Goldman Sachs board member Rajat Gupta, and corrupt high-ranking public officials such as New York State Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver. In 2012, TIME magazine recognized Mr. Bharara’s leadership by featuring him on its cover and on its list of the “100 Most Influential People in the World”.

Pravin Gordhan – 8th June, 17.00

South African politician and former Minister of Finance until 2004, Gordhan is a member of the African National Congress Party having supported the Communist Party up until 2009. He famously said of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, the Hawks, that “the Hawks and those who instruct them, have no regard for the economic and social welfare of millions” when the Hawks sent him a list of questions on the eve of the 2016 budget. Gordhan has been quoted as saying that he believes this was intended to distract the government from working on the 2016 Budget.

Date confirmed: Dustin Lane Black will speak on 23rd May at 20.00.

Dustin Lance Black is the critically acclaimed screenwriter of J. Edgar, Pedro and Milk. Black is recognised for his outspoken stance in support of gay rights, having been a founding member of the American Foundation for Equal Rights.