GAIL’s Bakery

When you're in the mood to… get away from it all

Recently opened on Little Clarendon Street, GAIL’s is the perfect place to stop and take a breather. Weekend coffee trips can too often be cramped and crowded experiences, but due to the Easter holidays the café was surprisingly spacious and relaxed, with plenty of seats available.

With a huge range of freshly-baked goods, it’s tough deciding what to choose, but the staff’s recommendation of the scones did not disappoint. Although GAIL’s sophisticated layout might make it seem pricey, looks can be deceiving – at just £2.00 for a scone to eat in, a sweet treat won’t break the bank. For more substantial items, however, you will need to splurge out a bit more – avocado on toast, for example, would set you back £7.00.

The café has an airy and minimalist feel to it; with neutral tones and leafy plants, it’s a great place to unwind or finish off a caffeine-fuelled essay.

With a countertop seating area, GAIL’s is perfect for a quick coffee (the lattes are delicious), but outside seating also makes it an ideal spot for an al fresco catch-up with friends, especially in the coming summer months.