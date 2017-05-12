ADHD or perhaps ‘just what it’s like to be me’

Pixabay
Last week, BBC 2 aired a documentary as part of their Horizon series, in which Rory Bremner investigated the causes and effects of Attention-Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD). In the opening minutes, Bremner talked to camera about his ‘really active brain’, his problems with concentration, and the way these impacted his life as a comedian and as someone whom other people had to live with. Despite the simplifications and generalizations which are bound to arise in an hour running-time and a non-specialist target audience, what followed after was an engaging and sensitive look at a condition that is reported to affect one in ten children. More to the point, however, Bremner’s programme did what any good documentary should do: it made me think.
There are some pretty obvious questions that arise in any discussion of a disorder like ADHD, starting with the most basic one: does it actually exist? Some might consider Bremner to have answered that with a pretty solidly affirmative with his visit to a Professor of Cognitive Neuroscience at Kings College London. However, even if we can identify areas of abnormal development in the brain scans of those with an ADHD diagnosis, do such repeated characteristics really amount to a pathology? Could it not be something in a way simpler, in another far more complex: could we be looking at the neurological structures of a different personality? We are familiar with the idea that mental disorders exist on a spectrum, and clearly there are some cases of behaviour and neurology which are so ‘abnormal’ as to be considered ‘deviant’, if not actually ‘disordered’. Musing on his ‘pinball machine’ way of thinking, Bremner said something which stuck with me throughout the sixty minutes: “I used to think that was just what it was like to be; but recently, I’ve come to suspect that it’s what it’s like to have ADHD”. But what, Rory, if it’s not? Perhaps what we’re really seeing on those slices of ‘brain carpaccio’, to borrow Bremner’s phrase, is not the manifestation of a disorder, but rather a glimpse into the physical structure of a person’s character?
Do repeated characteristics observed in brain scans really amount to a pathology?
My aim in asking these questions isn’t to dismiss mental disorders in any way. To the contrary, I have a dog in this fight on the other side. A particularly memorable part of the documentary involved an interview with a mother whose son had ‘extreme’ ADHD symptoms. She showed the alarm that she and her husband had installed on her son Jayden’s bedroom door, to stop him running off at night without them knowing and, more poignantly for me, the combination lock that had been put on the door to his sister’s bedroom. This was to stop five-year-old Jayden going into his sister’s room to take out his anger on her; effectively to protect her from his ADHD. The reason this resonated with me was that the description of Jayden, and of his sister, rung quite a lot of bells. Growing up, my older brother had an extremely boisterous personality: he played up in school and seemed immune to discipline, though for the most part he was more of a loveable rogue than an actual problem child. Except, that is, when it came to his little sister, whom he tormented to the point where they could not be left in a room together. If they were, the little sister would scream every time the brother made a sudden movement or came too close to her, having learned that what might follow would probably hurt. In other words, my brother had all the hallmarks of ADHD, and would probably have been diagnosed as such if he went to see a doctor today. As it was, when he was sent to a child psychiatrist at five, they diagnosed him with a very high IQ and assumed therefore that all the acting up must be the result of being ‘under-stimulated.’ But no amount of intellectual engagement was going to stop him punching his sister.
Obviously, that sister was me. I’ve spent a long time feeling sorry for myself about having to live with someone I was terrified of, and it is quite possible that my scepticism about ADHD stems from my unwillingness to ‘forgive’ my brother for making my life hell for sixteen years. But my brother today is utterly different, and I genuinely have very little rancour to direct towards him. He’s lost the need to take his anger out on me, but it’s still there. He still gets frustrated easily, finds it very hard to concentrate and stick to things, and makes impulsive decisions without thinking of the consequences, or equally often knowing perfectly well he’ll come to regret his actions later. In our family he’s the only smoker, the only trichotillomaniac, the only wall-puncher, and thrower of glasses of water. After having popped some pills to get through his dissertation at university, he subsequently told me and my mother that the three days he spent taking Ritalin were the only time he ever felt like he could think properly.
Do I think my brother has ADHD? Maybe. But I also think he’s just my brother, that he’s just that sort of person. Before the American Psychiatrist Association’s Diagnostic and Statistical Manual codified these sort of traits into a discreet disorder, I and others might have said that he was a tortured soul, or that he had an artistic temperament. In fact, I do say these things, if only half-jokingly. My brother is actually an artist; his paintings, usually depicting busy cities or crowds at football matches, are usually turned out in under an hour using fast-drying paint because that is as far as his attention span can stretch before he wants to move on to the next canvas. Ironically, in other areas of his life he doesn’t know when to give it a rest; perhaps because he does not want to, perhaps because he cannot control himself. He gets into a lot of sticky situations by involving himself in other people’s fights, usually for very noble reasons. I get annoyed at him when he does, but my mother is actually rather proud of him, taking it as a sign of her son’s moral fibre. And that, in a way, is the point – ADHD is one of those conditions where the ‘setbacks’ can be gifts.
Do I think my brother has ADHD? Maybe. But I also think he’s just my brother, that he’s just that sort of person
As Rory Bremner freely admitted in his documentary, having a constantly roving mind can be really useful when you do stand-up comedy for a living, because that way of thinking encourages you to break rules, push boundaries, ignore taboos; it allows him to do things that are funny. Rory Bremmar’s story raises the question, what use would diagnosing Rory Bremner, or my own brother, with ADHD actually serve? It may well have made my life a bit easier when I was a kid; it may have made my brother actually live up to his MENSA eligibility rather than playing the class clown. But then again, so would me having a different brother, so would him not being who he is. All those things that I disliked or did not understand about my brother when growing up have their charm now that he is a bit (and I do stress the ‘a bit’) more mature, and has learnt to control himself more. I am not going to lie and say that he has done this without pharmaceuticals, because he has been on antidepressants for years, but that brief dalliance with Ritalin was his only experience of medication specifically designed to target ADHD-like symptoms. Maybe we could put that another way, because perhaps one person’s symptoms are another person’s way of experiencing life, of being themselves – ‘just what it’s like to be me.’
Related
ADHD or perhaps ‘just what it’s like to be me’
Last week, BBC 2 aired a documentary as part of their Horizon series, in which Rory Bremner investigated the causes and effects of Attention-Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD). In the opening minutes, Bremner talked to camera about his ‘really active brain’, his problems with concentration, and the way these impacted his life as a comedian and as someone whom other people had to live with. Despite the simplifications and generalizations which are bound to arise in an hour running-time and a non-specialist target audience, what followed after was an engaging and sensitive look at a condition that is reported to affect one in ten children. More to the point, however, Bremner’s programme did what any good documentary should do: it made me think.
There are some pretty obvious questions that arise in any discussion of a disorder like ADHD, starting with the most basic one: does it actually exist? Some might consider Bremner to have answered that with a pretty solidly affirmative with his visit to a Professor of Cognitive Neuroscience at Kings College London. However, even if we can identify areas of abnormal development in the brain scans of those with an ADHD diagnosis, do such repeated characteristics really amount to a pathology? Could it not be something in a way simpler, in another far more complex: could we be looking at the neurological structures of a different personality? We are familiar with the idea that mental disorders exist on a spectrum, and clearly there are some cases of behaviour and neurology which are so ‘abnormal’ as to be considered ‘deviant’, if not actually ‘disordered’. Musing on his ‘pinball machine’ way of thinking, Bremner said something which stuck with me throughout the sixty minutes: “I used to think that was just what it was like to be; but recently, I’ve come to suspect that it’s what it’s like to have ADHD”. But what, Rory, if it’s not? Perhaps what we’re really seeing on those slices of ‘brain carpaccio’, to borrow Bremner’s phrase, is not the manifestation of a disorder, but rather a glimpse into the physical structure of a person’s character?
My aim in asking these questions isn’t to dismiss mental disorders in any way. To the contrary, I have a dog in this fight on the other side. A particularly memorable part of the documentary involved an interview with a mother whose son had ‘extreme’ ADHD symptoms. She showed the alarm that she and her husband had installed on her son Jayden’s bedroom door, to stop him running off at night without them knowing and, more poignantly for me, the combination lock that had been put on the door to his sister’s bedroom. This was to stop five-year-old Jayden going into his sister’s room to take out his anger on her; effectively to protect her from his ADHD. The reason this resonated with me was that the description of Jayden, and of his sister, rung quite a lot of bells. Growing up, my older brother had an extremely boisterous personality: he played up in school and seemed immune to discipline, though for the most part he was more of a loveable rogue than an actual problem child. Except, that is, when it came to his little sister, whom he tormented to the point where they could not be left in a room together. If they were, the little sister would scream every time the brother made a sudden movement or came too close to her, having learned that what might follow would probably hurt. In other words, my brother had all the hallmarks of ADHD, and would probably have been diagnosed as such if he went to see a doctor today. As it was, when he was sent to a child psychiatrist at five, they diagnosed him with a very high IQ and assumed therefore that all the acting up must be the result of being ‘under-stimulated.’ But no amount of intellectual engagement was going to stop him punching his sister.
Obviously, that sister was me. I’ve spent a long time feeling sorry for myself about having to live with someone I was terrified of, and it is quite possible that my scepticism about ADHD stems from my unwillingness to ‘forgive’ my brother for making my life hell for sixteen years. But my brother today is utterly different, and I genuinely have very little rancour to direct towards him. He’s lost the need to take his anger out on me, but it’s still there. He still gets frustrated easily, finds it very hard to concentrate and stick to things, and makes impulsive decisions without thinking of the consequences, or equally often knowing perfectly well he’ll come to regret his actions later. In our family he’s the only smoker, the only trichotillomaniac, the only wall-puncher, and thrower of glasses of water. After having popped some pills to get through his dissertation at university, he subsequently told me and my mother that the three days he spent taking Ritalin were the only time he ever felt like he could think properly.
Do I think my brother has ADHD? Maybe. But I also think he’s just my brother, that he’s just that sort of person. Before the American Psychiatrist Association’s Diagnostic and Statistical Manual codified these sort of traits into a discreet disorder, I and others might have said that he was a tortured soul, or that he had an artistic temperament. In fact, I do say these things, if only half-jokingly. My brother is actually an artist; his paintings, usually depicting busy cities or crowds at football matches, are usually turned out in under an hour using fast-drying paint because that is as far as his attention span can stretch before he wants to move on to the next canvas. Ironically, in other areas of his life he doesn’t know when to give it a rest; perhaps because he does not want to, perhaps because he cannot control himself. He gets into a lot of sticky situations by involving himself in other people’s fights, usually for very noble reasons. I get annoyed at him when he does, but my mother is actually rather proud of him, taking it as a sign of her son’s moral fibre. And that, in a way, is the point – ADHD is one of those conditions where the ‘setbacks’ can be gifts.
As Rory Bremner freely admitted in his documentary, having a constantly roving mind can be really useful when you do stand-up comedy for a living, because that way of thinking encourages you to break rules, push boundaries, ignore taboos; it allows him to do things that are funny. Rory Bremmar’s story raises the question, what use would diagnosing Rory Bremner, or my own brother, with ADHD actually serve? It may well have made my life a bit easier when I was a kid; it may have made my brother actually live up to his MENSA eligibility rather than playing the class clown. But then again, so would me having a different brother, so would him not being who he is. All those things that I disliked or did not understand about my brother when growing up have their charm now that he is a bit (and I do stress the ‘a bit’) more mature, and has learnt to control himself more. I am not going to lie and say that he has done this without pharmaceuticals, because he has been on antidepressants for years, but that brief dalliance with Ritalin was his only experience of medication specifically designed to target ADHD-like symptoms. Maybe we could put that another way, because perhaps one person’s symptoms are another person’s way of experiencing life, of being themselves – ‘just what it’s like to be me.’
Related
Recommended for you