Student Poetry: ‘In Memoriam’, composed in the remembrance of the Manchester bombing
In Memoriam
Mother
Is crouching looking for her lost children
Wondering whether she even had them
Knowing that she did and in the grasp of
The emptiness remembering the softness
Of their cheeks remembering OH
The hardness that is the emptiness but still
She holds on in the terror in the ongoing go
Go! She is going to find them wherever they
Are
Or to discover a place and plant a seed where
They are forever to be safe, safe, and able to
Grow up again.
“Where, where are you now? Where did you go?”?????
Questions we can never know. But let us not betray
Her through shouts and sirens, with fake needs or caustic
Demands, or with the endless greed of BBC webcams.
When all we can say is a lullaby. All we can give her is a
place to cry.