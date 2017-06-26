The tension between freedom of opinion and freedom of expression of identity

flickr, kellybdc
In a survey, I asked the LGBTQ community of Oxford about their experiences of homophobia. The answers ranged from being called “very unnatural” to being shouted at for sleeping in a dormitory bed too close to that of a straight person to being fired because of a gender transition. These experiences are humiliating, demoralising and completely normal – just minor instances of the discrimination that LGBTQ people face all over the world, from Russia, where it’s a crime to share information about homosexuality, to Oxford, where a trans lecturer recently committed suicide. Yes, despite what one might think given the high profile of the wonderful Oxford Pride, homophobia, transphobia and the like are still very much present here. If you disagree, I encourage you to try walking around holding hands with a friend of the same gender and count how many comments and stares you get.
There is no justification for this discrimination. LGBTQ people are as old as the human race, and are found in every culture, religion and family, so fear of the unknown, new or weird cannot be the chief cause in my opinion. I would argue that it is religion, or at least bigoted views delivered inside the false envelope of religious justification, that is the self-proclaimed cause of most homophobia today.
A religious view is a choice that you can make. A small child of a Christian family is not really religious – it would be ridiculous to suggest that a little child could have any kind of political or religious opinion. However, if their family is Christian, they may well be following the values of their parents, based upon their parents’ religious beliefs. It’s not the child’s decision that they are Christian at this stage, but a decision made by their parents that the child cannot opt out of. It’s as unchangeable, from the point of view of the child, as their race. However, when that child grows up, their religious, political and other beliefs do become a choice that they can be held responsible for.
In contrast, whether or not you believe it’s caused by nature, nurture, or a combination of the two, it is very clear that being LGBTQ is never, ever a choice, and for that reason we must all be legally protected against discrimination based upon sexuality or gender identity. I’ll admit that this could be confusing given that coming out is a choice (at least it is if you are allowed to do it yourself rather than others outing you). We may be born gay, but no one is born out and revealing that identity can be the most difficult and tormenting venture that a person faces in their lifetime. Coming out can cause people to be rejected by their family, their friends, and by society. But let’s not get confused – it’s not the words “I’m gay” themselves that isolate people. It’s the truth behind those words, the person’s own identity, that is the target of the hatred, and that identity can hide in mens’ public toilets in the 1950s, behind the celibacy of nunhood, or behind a poker-face in a heterosexual relationship, but the truth will always be there somewhere.
The most fundamental rights must be concerned with things that we cannot change.
We can change our political opinion, faith, music taste, and what we like to wear. They are a choice, in an opt-in system. You could become a Christian, a Pastafarian, a Conservative, a Goth, a Homophobe or a Vegetarian in the future. You could do it right now. But no one is ever going to decide ‘I’m not going to be white anymore’ or ‘I’m not going to have a disability anymore’. Our sexuality, disabilities, gender identity, and ethnicity were never our choice. They were never a part of our identify that we could opt in or opt out of, and so discrimination on the grounds of any of these is inexcusable.
I’m not saying we shouldn’t protect people’s freedom to make choices, but your freedom to be who you are and your freedom to be who you choose to be are fundamentally different. I believe in the right of women to wear head coverings if they want to, for whatever reason, religious or otherwise. But I would not defend the right of a homophobic baker to refuse to make a wedding cake for a gay couple, because their religious freedom to express their homophobic views is less important than the gay couple’s right to freedom from discrimination based on their sexual orientation.
Being gay is something that you just can’t change. Having the view that ‘homosexual acts are intrinsically disordered’ (a quote from the Catechism), is something that one chooses, which is why one’s religious freedom must sometimes be sacrificed in the face of the issue of discrimination against someone for something that they just can’t change.
It’s time to stop giving people the right to discriminate, because it is always a choice to be homophobic, but it is never a choice to be gay.
The tension between freedom of opinion and freedom of expression of identity
