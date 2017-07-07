News NHS and social care teams awarded for student placements By

Staff members from the NHS and social services were awarded last week for valuable work placements offered to health and social care students from Oxford Brookes University. The 5th Placement of the Year Awards highlighted providers nominated on criteria including quality of care and student support, from hospitals, care homes and health centres from across the country.

The overall winner was Abingdon Community hospital’s musculoskeletal physiotherapy department, commended for its passionate and inspiring staff and nurturing learning culture. Physiotherapy student Kristina Ilsley, who nominated the team, said, “I loved this placement and learnt more than I could ever imagine. It was lovely to be a part of a team that genuinely enjoy their job and help each other out. It was an excellent placement that I did not want to leave.”

Overall, 12 teams from the NHS received awards, which were judged by a panel of members from the partnership practice education group at the university’s school of health and social care.

Netta Lloyd-Jones, head of practice education at Oxford Brookes, said, “High quality placement earning is essential for health and social care education. Our placement colleagues, who have years of experience in their discipline, provide rich, varied experiences and have a significant impact in role-modelling best practice.” The awards are chance for students to “recognise and praise those who have supported them” and demonstrate how much their input is valued.

The awards come as the Oxford School of Nursing and Midwifery was officially launched last month. Operating under a partnership between Oxford Brookes, Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust and Oxford Health NHS Foundation Trust, the school opens in September.