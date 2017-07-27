Reviews STOP comes to Oxford on its OUDS National Tour By

Aiming to break through barriers surrounding mental health and raise money for SANE Mental Health Charity at the same time, Leo Munby and Annabel Mutale Reed’s STOP will be arriving in Oxford 28-29th of July. This authentic and honest musical narrative presents the story of four everyday London citizens brought together by the wait at a mysterious bus stop. Through their genuine and relatable conversation, each individual’s struggle with mental health brings critical decisions and struggles to the surface in a musical masterpiece which has had an overwhelmingly positive response so far.

Despite the increasing public action surrounding mental health, the ever-present stigma and lack of understanding calls for a production such as this to offer accessible and realistic portrayals of the effects of mental health. STOP addresses poignant topics in an intimate and close-up look at the convergence of four lives affected by mental health issues whilst engaging audiences in the musical personalities, sense of humour and transient relationship between these characters. On the OUDS National Tour, STOP has been described by members of the crew as ‘the contemporary dramatization of mental health that the theatrical world needs’.

Following the debut performance of STOP at the Burton Taylor Studio, its success resulted in the national tour of the show, which will continue to tour in Edinburgh (Edinburgh Fringe 3rd -28th August) and London (The Cockpit 30th August -2nd September) and so far, the sold out performances and standing ovations have led to the show raising hundreds of pounds for SANE Mental Health Charity.

The Oxford Student got the chance to talk to producer of STOP, Naomi Chapman. Naomi highlighted the responsibility the arts have in promoting the sometimes difficult, but necessary conversations about mental health: “The entirety of the cast and crew have learnt a lot about mental health and the stigma surrounding it, with thanks to our partnered charity, SANE. We hope that our audience will also be educated, enlightened, and inspired by what we hope to communicate through music and theatre.” Naomi also reflected on the sheer scale of the production, which is more than expected due to its success and elevation to a national tour: “it is so much bigger than I ever thought a student show could be”.

“The contemporary dramatization of mental health that the theatrical world needs.”

The stigma around mental illness, and the struggle this creates in understanding it, was the inspiration behind the idea for STOP. Naomi declared that the show, and the arts in general, was “a way to break through awkward Britishness and actually get people engaging with the issues around mental health”. STOP is unique in achieving this through its status as a musical triumph with an inspirational script and score, which the STOP team hopes “will keep the audience engaged and entertained throughout”.

Naomi’s production of Candide at the Oxford Playhouse this November is sure to enjoy similar success, with the contrast between its musical genre and tragic content. The evident success of STOP lies in its balance between entertainment and the discussion of the reality of mental health in today’s society, making it a show well worth the watch.