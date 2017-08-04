Screen San Diego Comic-Con: The Trailers to Watch By

The weekend before last saw the return of Comic-Con to the San Diego Convention Center, with over 130,000 attendees arriving with the hope of buying merchandise, seeing their heroes, and getting the chance to enjoy previews and clips of upcoming TV and films before anyone else on the planet. Among the biggest hits of the convention were trailers for Game of Thrones, Westworld and The Walking Dead, along with a selection of brand-new shows and movies, including Netflix’s big-budget thriller Bright. The number of trailers flooding YouTube may have seemed overwhelming to those outside the SDCC bubble, so for anyone short on time, here are the videos that you need to see.

Justice League

After the recent success of Wonder Woman, excitement around the upcoming Justice League film has been reaching fever pitch. With Part One scheduled for release in November 2017, the four-minute ‘Sneak Peek’ sees stars Gal Gadot, Ben Affleck, Jason Momoa, Ezra Miller and Ray Fisher assembling to fight against a new enemy, and this preview certainly lives up to the hype.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g_6yBZKj-eo

Thor: Ragnarok

Just like the first trailer, the latest preview for the third of the Thor movies feels more colourful and comedic than the two that came before it. Following in the footsteps of Guardians of the Galaxy, Thor: Ragnarok looks set to feature more humour than some of Marvel’s earlier works, and this trailer provides both laughs and an exciting glimpse at what we can look forward to seeing in October – including a talking Hulk.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ue80QwXMRHg&t=1s

Marvel’s Inhumans

Opinions on the teasers for Marvel’s upcoming series Inhumans have been distinctly… mixed. Starring Game of Thrones’ Iwan Rheon as Maximus, the latest trailer could be described as slow in pace and visually rather unexciting, but with a strong cast and a big budget behind it, many people are holding onto the hope that the show will end up a success.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xU9Z6cKsbY0

The Defenders

After the enormous success of Netflix’s Marvel series’ Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage and Iron Fist, bringing the four characters together seemed like an obvious choice. With the full first season of The Defenders due to be dropped on the streaming site in August, now is the time to be catching up on this universe. The show will also feature the inimitable Sigourney Weaver, as well as ‘The Punisher’ Jon Bernthal (The Walking Dead, Baby Driver), who will soon be starring in a series of his own. If you’ve never been a fan of Marvel before, this is your way in.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D_6J9BqgonU

Star Trek: Discovery

Yet another series set to hit Netflix later this year, Star Trek: Discovery revolves around first officer of the USS Shenzhou Michael Burnham (The Walking Dead’s Sonequa Martin-Green), and is set around ten years prior to the events of the original series. Martin-Green shines in the footage that we do see of her, but the biggest surprise for many viewers of this trailer will come in the form of The Office’s Rainn Wilson (a.k.a. Dwight Schrute), as he appears for the first time as the sinister Harry Mudd, an intergalactic conman.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oWnYtyNKPsA

Stranger Things 2

There was already hype around the second season of smash-hit Stranger Things only days after the release of the first one, and the new trailer does not disappoint. The show’s strong 80s aesthetic is amplified, and the use of Michael Jackson’s Thriller is delightfully kitsch and Halloween-y, giving the audience chills of fear and excitement.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vgS2L7WPIO4

Ready Player One

Stranger Things isn’t the only trailer featuring a heavy dose of 80s nostalgia. The upcoming movie adaptation of Ernest Cline’s nerdy cult classic novel Ready Player One has provided us with a teaser overflowing with references to games, comic books and movies that even the most hard-core fan will be unable to fully decipher. With a strong international fan base for the book, a lot of people have high hopes for this film (myself included), and from what we’ve seen so far, it looks set to meet – and perhaps even exceed – expectations.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dtwpjnuaVTE