OU murder suspect turns himself in

Poster issued by Chicago Police Department

Andrew Warren, 56, senior treasury assistant at Somerville College and murder suspect, has turned himself in last night, eight days after a 26 year old’s body was found in the apartment owned by his alleged accomplice, Wyndham Lathem, 42.

The body of Trenton Cornell-Duranleau, a hair stylist, was found in Lathem’s Chicago apartment on 27 July. He had been “stabbed him multiple times thereby causing the death”, according to the warrant issued for the pair’s arrest by Chicago police.

According to Chicago police, Lathem, a microbiology professor at Northwestern University in Chicago, knew the victim, although police did not specify the nature of their relationship. Warren was visiting the US for the first time, and his connection to the victim, if one exists, is unknown.

The pair made a $1,000 donation in the victim’s name

Before the body was found, the pair made a $1,000 donation in the victim’s name at the public library in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin. While evading police, Lathem had sent a video to friends and family apologising for his involvement, calling it “the biggest mistake of my life”.

Warren surrendered himself in San Francisco, and Lathem in Oakland. Both men will appear in court in California before extradition to Illinois.

A Chicago police spokesperson said: “Both individuals will be held accountable for their actions and we hope today’s arrest brings some comfort for the victim’s family. We are also thankful that this did not end in further tragedy.”