New hits top of Norrington Table 2017

New College has jumped to the top of the Norrington Table this year with 79.12 percent, knocking Merton into second place with 78.99 percent and Pembroke coming third with 77.47 percent.

Of the 114 finalists of New College, 57 achieved Firsts, making them the only college to obtain more Firsts than Upper Seconds. Merton won 38 Firsts among 79 finalists, keeping a high ranking in light of their drop to 27th place in 2015. Pembroke achieved 42 Firsts among 95 finalists.

Queen’s had the most impressive leap after being ranked 25th in 2015 and bottom of the board at 30th in 2016, reaching fourth place this year. With a score of 76.18 percent, they just barely beat St John’s, who came fifth with 76.08 percent.

Oriel have returned to 20th after their jump to 2nd last year.

Lincoln was at the bottom of the leaderboard this year, with 16 Firsts among their 75 finalists.