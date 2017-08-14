Bitesize OxStu Bitesize: Issue 6 By

Oxford keeps ticking even when its students are on holiday – so we at the OxStu News team have put together a weekly newsletter for all your Oxford news in one quick bite. Every Monday, to start your week, we’ll bring student, university, research and city news all together in one place.

Student

NSS respondents fall after NUS-organised boycott

The National Student Survey, published this week, has had a significant drop in participation following campaigning by the NUS to boycott the survey. See our article for details.

University

New College bursar criticises senior management pay

David Palfreyman, bursar of New College, has openly criticised the high salaries of Oxford’s Vice-Chancellor and her senior management team, claiming that rising pay has shown no comparable increase in quality of the running of the University. Louise Richardson, Oxford University’s vice-chancellor, is currently paid £350,000. Universities Minister Jo Johnson has called upon institutions to show “serious restraint” in vice-chancellor pay.

New hits top of Norrington Table 2017

New College is top of the leaderboard in this year’s provisional Norrington Table, which ranks all colleges according to finalist results. See our article for details.

Core A-levels better than course-specific for university chances

Research by UCL’s Institute of Education has found that applicants to Russell Group universities for business, accounting and law were less likely to receive places if they had studied the subject as part of A-levels. Tracking more than 475,000 students, the study found that universities preferred the core subjects of science, languages and mathematics.

Oxford

Begbroke and Yarton home building consultation extended

Public consultation on plans for 4,400 homes to be built in the Green Belt in Oxfordshire has been extended to October, after the original time was found unsatisfactory. Residents were given six weeks over the summer holiday to read the 200-page document and submit their thoughts.

In case you missed it, here’s last week’s newsletter, Issue 4.

Oxstu Bitesize 14/08/17 – compiled by Charlie Willis.