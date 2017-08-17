News Malala Yousafzai accepted to read PPE at LMH By

Malala Yousafzai has revealed on her official Twitter page that she will be taking up a place at Oxford in October to read Philosophy, Politics and Economics (PPE). Alongside an image to prove that her place had been confirmed, she wrote: “So excited to go to Oxford!! Well done to all A-level students – the hardest year. Best wishes for life ahead!”

The post garnered many thousands of likes and retweets, as congratulatory comments rolled in. Malala’s father, Ziauddin Yousafzai, tweeted: “my heart is full of gratitude”, and thanked all those who have supported Malala in “the grand cause of education” through the Malala Fund.

Among those giving their congratulations was the author J.K. Rowling. Alan Rusbridger, the current principle of Lady Margaret Hall, also replied to the tweet; he extended his welcome to Malala, thereby confirming her place at the college.

As the first women’s college in Oxford, it is fitting that LMH was Malala’s choice; it was her activism for female education which contributed to her attempted murder by the Taliban in 2012. After the attack, she received treatment in Birmingham where she has been studying at Edgbaston High School since early 2013.

Having won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2014, thereby becoming the youngest ever Nobel laureate, she again broke with precedent when she was made, at the age of just 19, a United Nations Messenger of Peace earlier this year. Other honours include honorary Canadian citizenship, the Philadelphia Liberty Medal, and having an asteroid named after her.

Malala’s success comes as the percentage of top A-level grades awarded increased for the first time in six years. In contrast, the number confirmed university places has dropped by 2% and the number of EU students has decreased by 3%, a possible consequence of last year’s Brexit vote.