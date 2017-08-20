News Arson suspect arrested after car burnings By

Credit Charlotte Stacey

A suspect has been arrested after six cars in North Oxford were set on fire in the early hours of Sunday morning, in what police believe to be a series of arson attacks.

Residents reported that “flames were reaching to the top of the houses”, and believe that the attacks were random. No one was injured.

The attacks occurred between 02:45 and 05:20 on St Margaret’s Road, Oakthorpe Place, Southmoor Road, Charlbury Road, Staverton Road and Beechcroft Road.

The suspect, a 26 year old man, is in police custody.