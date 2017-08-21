Bitesize OxStu Bitesize: Issue 7 By

Oxford keeps ticking even when its students are on holiday – so we at the OxStu News team have put together a weekly newsletter for all your Oxford news in one quick bite. Every Monday, to start your week, we’ll bring student, university, research and city news all together in one place.

Students

Council clamp down on renting student numbers

Responding to the housing crisis, Oxford City Council is planning a decrease in the number of Oxford University and Brookes students allowed to live in private accommodation from 6,000 to 5,000. The proposed changes would also redistribute the allowance for each university: Oxford Brookes would be allowed an increase from 3,000 to 3,500, while Oxford University’s allowance would be cut from 3,000 to 1,500. Oxford University has voiced concern that the new limit would be unattainable.

University

OU admissions expands entrance testing

In what is seen as a response to A-level changes, Oxford University is one of several top universities to introduce or expand entrance exams for their courses. The Thinking Skills Assessment (TSA), which was added for Human Sciences and Chemistry in the last two years, is now a requirement for History and Economics as of next year. Cambridge University also introduced entrance tests in 23 subjects last year, while Oxford University is expanding its current number of 21.

OU employee charged with murder

Andrew Warren, a now-suspended senior treasury assistant at Somerville College, has been charged with first degree murder alongside Wyndham Lathem, formerly professor of Northwestern University. See our article for details.

Research

Chemistry, Biology and Medicine

Scientists at Oxford University have developed a new method for growing cells for living structures. This new method using 3D printing allows for the production of complex tissues and cartilage, which may be able to repair damaged areas of the body. Such printing had been an issue because of the difficulty of controlling cells in a 3D environment, but the new method protects the cells, allowing the structures to maintain their shape.

Oxford

Arson suspect arrested after car burnings



A 26 year old has been arrested for his suspected involvement in six arson attacks on cars in North Oxford this Sunday. See our article for details.

Small businesses to receive business rate relief

Oxford City Council, together with Oxfordshire County Council, Thames Valley Police and other district councils, have agreed to three schemes to support local businesses. Local firms were facing an increase in business rates this year, as a result of government changes to business rates, but these schemes will help to reduce the tax burden on these firms.

Greater Leys cleans up

At the end of July, the Clean Green Campaign, with the support of city council staff and housing association members from Catalyst, GreenSquare and A2Dominion, went to Greater Leys. As part of the programme, the teams cleaned up streets and gardens and tagged graffiti for removal, while raising awareness for environmental issues, including littering, dog fouling and fly tipping.

Oxford Half Marathon back in October

Tickets are now on sale for the Virgin Sport Oxford Half Marathon, which returns to the city on 8 October. The 13.1 mile route winds past Oxford’s most historic sites, including the Radcliffe Camera, the Clarendon Building and Old Marston. Councillor Dee Sinclair, Board Member for Culture and Communities, said, “With thousands of runners expected to take part and plenty of entertainment along the way, this promises to be a lively and fun event in our city.”

In case you missed it, here’s last week’s newsletter, Issue 6.

OxStu Bitesize 21/08/17 – compiled by Charlie Willis and Liam Frahm.