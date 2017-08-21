News OU murder suspect charged By

Andrew Warren, credit Facebook

Andrew Warren, a senior treasury assistant at Somerville College (currently suspended), has been charged with first degree murder in the US for his involvement in the death of Trenton Cornell-Duranleau, a 26 year old hairstylist.

He is charged alongside Wyndham Lathem, former professor of Northwestern University in Chicago.

The results of a post-mortem examination, announced last Friday, found methamphetamines in Cornell-Duranleau’s system.

The body was found with 70 stab wounds

The victim, in a relationship with Lathem, was killed as part of a sexual fantasy, prosecutors told a hearing on Sunday. The body was found with 70 stab wounds in Lathem’s apartment in Chicago on 27 July. Following an eight day manhunt, Lathem and Warren surrendered peacefully to Californian police on 4 August.

After the murder of Cornell-Duranleau, Lathem and Warren left a $5,610 cash donation to Chicago’s Howard Brown Health Centre in the victim’s name, before writing a $1,000 cheque, also in Cornell-Duranleau’s name, to the public library in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin.

Both men have the opportunity to enter pleas at a later arraignment.