Footballing ambassadors: Why politics has driven football crazy
On 3rd August 2017, Paris St Germain (PSG) signed Neymar for £200 million. This was just his transfer fee – when agent’s fees and Neymar’s salary are included, the deal looks set to cost PSG £450 million. This is an obscene amount of money, and it prompts an examination of the footballing world. When did transfers become so crazy?
In 2000, the transfer record was broken when Real Madrid signed Luis Figo from Barcelona for a fee of £37 million. In 2001, Madrid broke the record again, when they signed Zinedine Zidane from Juventus for £45 million. It was not until 2009 that this record was broken. Again, incredibly, it was by Real Madrid, when they signed Kaka for £56 million but, just under one month later, they signed Cristiano Ronaldo for £80 million, raising the record by 42 percent in one swoop.
Before the Ronaldo transfer, the record transfer fee had increased by just 51 percent over nine years. After Ronaldo, Gareth Bale signed for Madrid in 2013 for £85 million, and Man United signed Paul Pogba in 2016 for £89 million, finally wresting the transfer record away from the Spanish capital. In these seven years the record transfer fee increased by just £9 million, a mere 11 percent.
While there was an undeniable rise in transfer fees over this period, with the exception of Ronaldo (the first reigning Ballon D’Or winner to be sold since 1995), this period was without a single dramatic increase in fees. Then came Neymar.
Neymar’s fee of £200 million eclipses any transfer we have seen before. It is an increase of 125 percent on the fee paid for Pogba just one year earlier. This type of price inflation is unheard of – so how did this happen?
It is undeniable that there is more money in football today than there ever has been. The new TV rights deal for the Premier League that came into play in 2016 is worth £5.13 billion over just three years. This has provided Premier League clubs with an influx of money, which has allowed them to pay over the odds for foreign stars like Pogba, and prise them away from competing leagues. It has also allowed them to resist transfers, such as Swansea had done by demanding £45 million for Gylfi Sigurdsson. As they do not need the money, why should they settle for less?
China, too, is a league flush with money, full of wealthy owners who see a country, and market, with incredible untapped potential. The Chinese league has been able to pull stars such as Oscar and Alex Teixeira away from the Premier League giants of Chelsea and Liverpool. These players were in the primes of their careers, but were lured away with the promise of untold riches. The biggest clubs in Europe tour all over the world as they try to expand their brands to new markets. Football has become an incredible business, with a rich-list published every year of the biggest global brands.
Yet none of this can account for Neymar’s fee. The TV rights deal for the Premier League amounts to £1.71 billion per year, but the deal for French Ligue 1 sees it gain only €726 million per year. TV rights deals have not had a financial impact on French football, or European football overall for that matter, in the same way as they have affected the Premier League.
What we are talking about here is not mere competition between clubs, but the playing out of national and international politics on the footballing stage.
In terms of global branding, PSG have risen up the rankings remarkably. In 2013 they sat 24th but now sit 7th. Despite this, they are only one place above Arsenal in terms of brand value – a club who would never dream of this kind of transfer. They also sit below Bayern Munich, a club whose transfer record is £37.35 million (this year – on Corentin Tolisso). Clearly, a large global brand does not necessarily facilitate the paying of exorbitant transfer fees.
We are left, then, with the wealth of the owner. 40 football teams are owned by individuals with a net worth of more than $1 billion each, excluding families such as the Glazers (Man United) or the Liebherrs (Southampton). These include Roman Abramovich (Chelsea), Mike Ashley (Newcastle), Stan Kroenke (Arsenal) and Joe Lewis (Tottenham). Abramovich, with a net worth of $9.1billion in 2017, is perhaps the outlier in this group and has always been willing to splash his cash at Chelsea. Yet, until their signing of Alvaro Morata this year for £58 million, Chelsea’s record transfer had remained the £50 million they spent on great-at-the-time-but-not-for-long Fernando Torres, in January 2011.
Chelsea have never strayed into insane transfer territory. Arsenal and Tottenham have also never done so. The clubs are run shrewdly as profitable businesses and they spend relatively little on ‘only the right players’. Many of these billionaires operate businesses outside of their football ownership and they know how to make a profit. They are not silly with their money and spend on football in much the same way as they would on their other interests: ‘Will I get value for my money?’
If the incredible increase in transfer fees, as illustrated by the record fee rise, is not the fault of TV deals, global brands or simply rich owners, what exactly is the cause? The answer: politics.
There are an increasing number of teams – including PSG – that are indirectly or directly owned, or assisted, by nation states. PSG’s owners are Oryx Qatar Sports Investments (QSi). QSi is a fund, and its ownership structure essentially means that PSG is owned by the Gulf State of Qatar. Manchester City is owned by the City Football Group, which is owned by Sheikh Mansour. Mansour is the deputy prime minister of the United Arab Emirates, minister of presidential affairs and a member of the ruling family of Abu Dhabi. He is half-brother to the current President of the UAE. All this means that City is essentially owned by the UAE.
There have often been controversies in the past too, when the Spanish government were accused of assisting Real Madrid and Barcelona. In one instance, Madrid were able to buy land at £15 million below market value and these clubs, as well as a handful of others, have benefitted unfairly from tax and loan advantages as ruled by the European Commission in 2016. Real Madrid sold part of their training ground to the council for £23m in 1998, and it was immediately loaned back to them for free. According to the BBC: “[S]ome of the land given to Real in 1998 did not even belong to the council at the time. This was not discovered until 2011. The council’s solution was to take back the land and compensate Real Madrid in a deal that included new parcels of land at their new training ground and stadium, as well as prime assets elsewhere. The total value of this compensation was more than £19m, a 54-fold increase on what the original land was worth in 1998.”
Madrid were responsible for every world record transfer from 2000 until 2016 and it would be an oversight to ignore such government assistance as a significant factor in allowing Madrid to acquire its high-priced ‘galacticos’. City, on the other hand, have been responsible for remarkable price inflation in England after signing Robinho for £38 million in 2008/9. City have more recently signed players such as John Stones, Benjamin Mendy and Kyle Walker for around £50 million each. These are incredible prices for defensive players. They have also lured many players such as Samir Nasri and Carlos Tevez away from big clubs where they were flourishing – Arsenal and Manchester United respectively – with the promise of vastly increased wages.
This forced these teams, and others, to respond by increasing their own wages and the amounts that they are willing to pay for players. Right now, City are rumoured to want Alexis Sanchez, forcing Arsenal to offer Sanchez a contract worth a reported £300,000 per week (via talkSPORT) – far higher than their old wage structure would allow. It is clear that the support that these clubs have goes far beyond what an ordinary rich owner would provide. As PSG demonstrate, the amount that a state-backed team are willing to pay for players, and the wages that they are willing to pay them, move into increasingly outlandish figures.
The reason is simple: these are not necessarily footballing transfers. These are transfers of national pride. What we are talking about here is not mere competition between clubs, but the playing out of national and international politics on the footballing stage. The Spanish government is incredibly proud of its footballing giants and so was willing to defy footballing logic, and the law, in order to bring them the best players. The President of the UAE, meanwhile, is seen as a pro-western moderniser; and what better way to appeal to the western world than through sports franchises which showcase the riches and power of the UAE.
The impact of politics on football, however, is most apparent with Qatar and the Neymar transfer. A Saudi-led coalition of Gulf States has currently placed sanctions on Qatar over its “independent-minded foreign policy and alleged support for extremism” (Guardian). They have asked for the monitoring of all Qatari financial transactions, in order to clamp down on terrorist funding. Yet what better way to show your independence and resistance than to spend £450 million on a football star in front of the whole world. The Neymar transfer was not so much a footballing move as a message to the world that Qatar will not bow to these threats.
We can see then that politics and football have a dangerous relationship. The Spanish government, among others, has long had a ‘special’ relationship with its most successful teams. However, the recent acquisition of teams such as PSG and City by nation states is a marked change. This, in turn, has meant that the money in football no longer has to make sense from a footballing and financial perspective, but from the perspective of national pride, and for this there is seemingly no limit. A troubling thought for the future of the game.