Help! I don’t know what to bring to Oxford

The usual freshers’ conundrum: what do I take to university? What am I going to need, what do I want, how much alcohol should I bring? And, most importantly, if I’m going to Oxford, is there anything in particular that I need? As with all the important questions in the world, there is no definitive answer, but I humbly submit my opinion for you to chew over.

First there’s your room. In my opinion, an empty room is an empty mind, so try to make the room look at least lived in, yet I would encourage students to not take this as instruction that ‘mess’ is acceptable. Whilst all students have different ideas about how much ‘mess’ is good to live in, don’t rely on piles of washing and strewn textbooks to give a room personality.

Bring random ornaments from home. I for one usually decorate my windowsill with a plastic globe I’ve had since I was four and a carved wooden elephant, although more orthodox choices do the same job. Photos are also advisable – but if you can’t really be bothered to make that A2 collage then just some standard photo frames from the local Wilko mean you’ll be able to remember your friends from home (hopefully you haven’t forgotten them yet) without the effort. However, judging how quickly said photo frames sell out this time of the year in shops, perhaps this isn’t exactly original advice!

Books. Probably the items that had the lowest weight to usefulness ratio in my luggage. That’s to say, don’t bother packing most of them. I’m a scientist, and had enough time to read actually ZERO fiction books during term time. As for old A-level textbooks, I think I used one once – and all course textbooks can be borrowed from Oxford’s many libraries, which I would recommend doing. That said, having a few interesting titles on the shelf can be used to reflect your personality – the reason I would haul Pliny the Elder’s Natural History back and forth from college.

What clothes should you pack? You could go down one of two routes here: either overhaul your entire wardrobe and pack as you might imagine an Oxford student would, or you could just take the clothes you usually wear during day-to-day life. While the advice from your teachers would be the latter, perhaps the best answer is somewhere in between. As it will be Michaelmas, you’re not going to have much use for shorts, so perhaps a warm coat and plenty of jackets would be practically wiser. But this being Oxford, there are certain outfits you may find you’re in need of more often. If yours is a college that requires formal dress for Formal Hall, then get a few more formal clothes – my shirt count has exponentially increased over the past year.

And this being Oxford (again), you may also find yourself in need of the infamous black tie dress code much more often that back at secondary school (like, a lot more). If you’re wondering whether to hire or buy a nice black tie tuxedo or dress, then it will probably work out saving you money to buy if you’re inclined to go to a few social events. Hire prices easily rack up in Oxford – getting, say, five events out of a bought tuxedo will easily cover the equivalent hire prices, and you can easily go to that many events or more over the year.

Then we come to the university essential of alcohol. If your parents are the kind to buy you lots to take to college, take advantage of this generosity by loading the car/van/lorry with as much as can fit. However, if this is not so much of the case (likely), then consider carefully what you should bring. If you were limited, say, to three bottles, what would be the absolute essentials? Bad (but drinkable, ish) wine can easily and cheaply be bought in Oxford. A bottle of gin is irreplaceable among drinks, so definitely one of the three – G&Ts are easily the student’s all-round drink, appropriate for every occasion. There are three remaining cornerstone spirits – vodka, tequila and rum – so maybe a bottle of one of those, depending on your favourite, although vodka as the most mixable.

Finally, a bottle of celebratory prosecco (or champagne…?) is useful for after Matriculation, but if you want that final bottle to be a bit stronger, then I would pick between amaretto, vermouth or perhaps Aperol. Not conventional choices, but all three add something unique to any college room and they’re all pretty good straight or mixed (although they’re acquired tastes).

Of course, you should pack the standard essentials any good guide would say you need, such as bed linen, stationery and a lamp. And don’t panic if you’ve forgotten something – you may well find you actually need x, but there’s virtually nothing you can’t get in Oxford, or that your parents can’t post/bring up if they visit. Overall: pack what you need first, then what you want to make college feel like your home and you’ll probably be fine.