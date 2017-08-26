News Tributes paid for student killed by landslide in Nepal By

Charlotte Fullerton, credit Facebook

The friends and college of Charlotte Fullerton have voiced their grief after a landslide while the medical student was trekking in Nepal caused her a fatal head injury.

The 22 year old was descending towards Tatopani when she was hit by falling rocks. She was rushed to a nearby hospital accompanied by her brother, where she was pronounced dead.

Polly Lamming, a friend of Fullerton, has published an obituary in Cherwell, saying: “There is no one in Jesus who does not love and respect her. There is no one in Oxford’s sports world that does not smile when they think of her. There are no medics in our year who do not sing her praises.

“It is moments like these where we all turn to different sources of comfort. For some, there is religion, for others friends, family. For me, it is a combination of them all, but most of all I am taking comfort in our memories together. Because there are so many, Lottie, and I never told you how much you mattered.”

Jesus College have released a statement expressing regret for her death, saying: “Lottie was caring and compassionate, energetic and enthusiastic. She excelled both academically and athletically, and we were looking forward to welcoming her back to College.”

The college offered condolences to Fullerton’s family and friends. There will be an open time in Jesus College Chapel on 28 September for students to remember her, and a Memorial and Thanksgiving Service will be held on 11 January. A condolence book and nightlights are available.

Polly Lamming’s full obituary for Charlotte Fullerton can be found on Cherwell’s website.