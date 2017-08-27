Features Cricket in Marsala By

It seemed an unlikely sight, but there, just outside the centre of Marsala, Sicily’s westernmost city, were some lads playing cricket. Perhaps more famous for its fortified wine and salt flats, the ancient Carthaginian city clearly had some talent too. This, to coincide with World Refugee Day, was the second national day of cricket to be held in Sicily. The pitch, the central piece of grass of an athletics stadium, did not particularly lend itself to even bounce, but worse is definitely played on in the West Midlands, and it provided enough space for a high-standard game.

Members of the Italian Cricket Federation and I had travelled from Palermo, the north-western capoluogo (county town) of Sicily. These welcoming Italians may never have held a real cricket ball in their hand, nor did they seem to fully understand the leg before wicket law, but they did understand that cricket matters to people. Despite some unforeseen difficulties – including the distraction of updates from the final of the Champions Trophy between India and Pakistan – the game flowed nicely, with a mixture of backgrounds and techniques, making for an exciting match.

Sicily has been at the heart of Europe’s migrant crisis and has, over the last few years, seen an influx of people from across the world. One thing that unites some of these people is sport. For many, this means football. For lots of others, it means cricket. For a migrant from Bangladesh or Pakistan, work is generally difficult to come by, and unstable if found. One of the young men there, Islam, whose English and Italian were excellent, had been living in Sicily for nearly two years and had found work on a local archaeological site. His job would only last for a further month though, after which he would again find himself in an awkward limbo. A day spent playing a sport that he is very good at is of huge significance for Islam, and, as he is always keen to remind me, he is desperate to organise and to play more.

The energy and enthusiasm of men such as Islam makes days like this possible, but they need some support. They need stumps, they need a field to play on and they need cooperation. For migrants like Islam, or his friend Abdullah (a great fast bowler), playing cricket will unfortunately not find them stable employment, and so may not transform their lives in that sense. But for integration and conversation, there is not much that works better than this strange sport. Not only this, but it allows people whose families may live thousands of miles away to bring an aspect of their home life and previous identity with them, and to feel a part of something in their host country.

The future of refugees and migrants in Europe depends on our ability to feel a common ground and mutual appreciation with them. Sport may just be a route to this end.