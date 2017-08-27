Features My Empty Summer Bucket List By

“Finally, freedom at last!” I remember thinking as I handed in my last exam before the summer. No more never-ending lectures and ever-mounting homework; no more coffee-filled days and sleepless nights.

But then reality set in. Summer for many students is no longer all sunshine, ice cream and beaches. It is a scramble for jobs, internships and volunteer opportunities. The competitive job market pressures students to keep busy. Those who do land an internship sigh in relief, satisfied that their summer activity will translate into a bullet on their résumé. Those who don’t feel guilt gnawing at them as they await the dreaded question: “What did you do this summer?”

Like many students, I felt the pressure to do something ‘productive’ during summers. So I have spent every one of my past summers occupying myself with summer courses, work and internships.

This summer, I was browsing for an internship opportunity when my parents entered my room. They announced that we would be heading for a nature trip to a log cabin in Northern British Columbia, Canada. A wave of worry overcame me. How could I throw away my summer? Social media did not help. As if mocking my situation, a Facebook post appeared of a friend posing in the UN’s General Assembly. It was one of many that filled my Facebook wall at this time of the year. I closed my laptop and convinced myself that this trip would be the perfect opportunity to spend time with my family before heading abroad for my graduate studies at Oxford.

Early morning, we boarded a mini plane. I gazed out the window as the view below slowly transformed from densely packed skyscrapers to rocky ice-capped mountains, and finally to a quilt of green and golden valleys.

Once we arrived, we drove to a log cabin an hour away from the city. We passed vibrant yellow canola fields contrasting against the clear blue sky. Tall grass swayed with the wind like waves in a sea. Fields were studded with cows and horses. Some were grazing while others laid basking in the sun. We spotted a black bear in a field of oats. It stood on its hind legs before coming down and disappearing into the field.

Nestled in the forest was a small cabin, with its green roof, log walls and stone chimney. As we exited the car in the afternoon, the sound of alpine trees rustling through the wind greeted us. A gust of fresh breeze brushed passed us. We were officially in the middle of nowhere.

With my hands aching to do some work, I immediately began sweeping the wooden floors and wiping the windows. After cleaning the cabin, I turned on the kitchen faucet and placed my hands under. Not a single drop of water came out. Apparently, the plumbing was not working. I tried to stay positive. This would be a great time to explore the outdoors. But the grey clouds that gathered outside told me that they thought otherwise. The moment I stepped out, they spat a drop on my head, and then another. Then rain poured with no mercy. I hurried back inside. Mosquitoes bumped frantically on the window, hoping to escape the thrashing sheet of rain.

“We have no Internet, no access to clean water, and with all those mosquitoes, we will die of malaria!” my younger brother exclaimed. A tech fanatic, my brother despised the great outdoors.

While the rain drummed against the roof, my fingers drummed on the table inside. I should be doing something right now. I should be studying, working, anything! But instead, I just sat there. The forecast for most of our trip was not on our side. As it rained non-stop, I was forced to sit still and stare out the window. But slowly, like the drops of water on the glass, my tension slid away.

While I sat still, my mind began to roam over simple yet crucial questions – questions I was surprised I had seldom asked myself before: “What are my life goals? Am I on the right track to fulfilling them?”

Through my days here I realized that ‘doing nothing’ gave me everything I would not have learnt from any course. This summer, Mother Nature was my mentor.

Hearing the birds sing again after the storms, I learnt that life goes on. Often in college, one bad mark seemed to mark the end of the world for me. But Mother Nature placed a reassuring hand on my back. She showed me that the highs and the lows, the dark before the day, and the storm before the stillness, are all a natural part of life.

Seeing how Mother Nature is balanced- with night and day, winter cold and summer heat, prey and predator- I learnt to be balanced myself. In a culture that glorifies being busy, I have forgotten that sometimes the most important thing I can do is rest. I have forgotten that sometimes what I need to take more seriously is play. Like the car that keeps speeding without stopping, I was burning out.

I learnt not to take things for granted regardless of how plentiful they seem. The fact that I could put my hands under a faucet and expect water is a privilege that many never experience. Before this trip, I constantly thought of what I needed to have next, rather than of what I had now.

While trapped in the cabin from the many rainfalls, I learnt that sitting still to reflect on my goals was better than rushing in the wrong direction. I have been so preoccupied with meeting the next deadline that I’ve neglected things that acted as my lifeline – spending time with my family, on my health and on my hobbies. But in the solitude of nature, I found a chance to step back, to see where I’ve come and where I wanted to go.

Before my nature trip, I followed conventional metrics of success. If I was not overworked, I wasn’t working hard enough. If my summer activity did not conform to traditional notions of productivity, I felt guilty for wasting time.

But this summer, I learnt about myself and the world in a way that was not dictated by a syllabus. In our fast-paced world, finding time to sit still may seem like a luxury. But everyone can afford a few moments of contemplation. Sometimes we need to step back from everything, and just do nothing.