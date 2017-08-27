Freshers 2017 OUSU Freshers’ Fair: a guide to the labyrinth By

In your first week, somewhere in between the welcoming, but slightly awkward college freshers’ events and your overwhelmingly informative faculty events, you will find yourself gaining your first experience of Exam Schools in touring round the infamous Oxford University Student Union Freshers’ Fair.

You may be reading this thinking that you know exactly what societies you want to join – therefore it would be pointless to spend an hour of your socially overflowing first week walking round a maze of stalls, with each one championing their society. I won’t deny that a sly shuffle past a stall that has no interest to you can be, at times, advantageous; however within Oxford’s plethora of societies, you will find groups that you wouldn’t even think could possibly exist. If you’ve always wanted to do a particular activity but never thought you’d be able to, now is your chance. From jamming with the Oxford Ukulele Players to tackling with the Oxford Quidditch Club, Freshers’ Fair is your chance to sign up for something new. Aside from the free drinks that societies will advertise at their meet and greet socials, they offer a great opportunity to meet like-minded people who share the same interests as you.

From jamming with the Oxford Ukulele Players to tackling with the Oxford Quidditch Club, Freshers’ Fair is your chance to sign up for something new

Navigating the labyrinth of stalls is perhaps the hardest part of the hour, but here are a couple of tips that might save you from any awkward fresher embarrassment. First of all, make sure you know your college email address – this sounds easy enough as it is just really your name and college, however it might be worth ensuring that you’ve definitely got the correct spelling of any college abbreviations! Second of all, take a pen and some paper and write down any audition or interview times you might be given, as having to decide on a route back to each stall will take a lot of effort. Finally – this comes as more of a warning than advice – for the rest of the term you will find yourself unsubscribing from society emails that you probably won’t remember having signed up for, so don’t feel obliged to give every single stall your email address.

This year the OUSU Freshers’ Fair will take place on Wednesday 4th and Thursday 5th October and you will be given an allocated time slot over the two days. However, it is quite common that faculty events may clash with this, so don’t worry if you end up going at a different time.

University is the time for developing yourself as a person and trying new things – a cliché I know, but it really does have truth behind it. Oxford is full of so many amazing opportunities – Freshers’ Fair is just the start!