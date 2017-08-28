News Blavatnik professor resigns in protest of Trump donation By

Wikimedia Commons/Jpbowen

A leading professor at the Blavatnik School of Government in Oxford has resigned from his position after it was revealed that the founder of the school had donated millions of dollars to the Trump campaign and inaugration committee.

Bo Rothstein, professor of government and public policy at the postgraduate education centre opened in 2016, said in his resignation letter that the donation was “incomprehensible and irresponsible”.

Leonard Blavatnik, the Ukrainian billionaire who has holdings in firms involved in petrochemicals, finance, and

entertainment, gave £75 million to the university to set up the school.

He is reported to have donated $1million to Trump’s inauguration committee, and more to the election campaign.

He is a close confidant of Vladimir Putin, the President of Russia, whose ties to Donald Trump’s election campaign have come under close scrutiny through a special investigation led by Robert Mueller in the USA. Michael Flynn, Trump’s former National Security Advisor, was forced to resign in February over meetings he had had during the campaign with the Russian ambassador to the US.

Rothstein, is his resignation letter, said that “President Trump stands for a system of governing that is completely contrary to what I have come to define as ‘quality of government’.”

“Mr Blavatnik’s decision to support Donald Trump makes it impossible for me to continue at the Blavatnik School of Government,” he continued. “Given the results from my research, my activities for increasing the ethical standards in higher education, my public statements about the pressing need for integrity and impartiality for holders of public office, as well as the content of my teaching, I cannot give legitimacy and credibility to a person who is supporting Donald Trump. There is simply no way I can defend this in front of students or colleagues.”

When the Blavatnik School was being set up, Oxford University were heavily criticised for taking money from the Russian oligarch. Blavatnik has also given money to the Tate Modern, whose recently-opened wing is named the Blavatnik Wing, and Harvard University, who use his $50m donation to fund entrepreneurs.

He purchased Warner Music Group, one of the largest publishers in the music industry, for $3.3 billion in 2011.

Oxford SU and Oxford University have been contacted for comment.