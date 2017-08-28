News The Cellar to potentially close By

The Cellar have today revealed that the head landlord of their premises off Cornmarket Street are looking to redevelop the site into retail space, leaving the venue’s future uncertain.

In a statement released today on Facebook, The Cellar described the news as “devastating… not just for The Cellar team, but for the Oxford music scene as a whole”. The move by the venue’s landlords St Michael’s and All Saints Charities was bemoaned in their statement as further evidence of “the continued erosion of independent music venues by big business”. Responses on Facebook have taken a similar vein, with many noting with dismay the limited options for similar venues in Oxford.

Whilst The Cellar have stated that they are seeking advice from a solicitor as to what their options are, Oxford based event organisers Fluid have organised a Change.org petition to attempt to ‘Save Oxford’s Nightlife’ and prevent The Cellar’s closure. At time of writing, the petition has attracted over 300 signatures in under an hour, but it remains to be seen what effect this will have on St Michael and All Saint’s Charities’ decision.