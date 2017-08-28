Bitesize OxStu Bitesize: Issue 8 By

Oxford keeps ticking even when its students are on holiday – so we at the OxStu News team have put together a weekly newsletter for all your Oxford news in one quick bite. Every Monday, to start your week, we’ll bring student, university, research and city news all together in one place.

Student

The Cellar to potentially close

The Cellar’s future is uncertain after the landlord of their premises has revealed that they intend to redevelop the site into a retail space. See our article for details.

OU student accused of rape suspends studies

Oliver Mears, a student of Chemistry at St Hugh’s College, has suspended his studies after he appeared in court to plead “not guilty” to charges of rape and sexual assault. See our article for details.

University

Blavatnik professor resigns in protest of Trump donation

Bo Rothstein, a professor at Oxford’s Blavatnik School of Government, has resigned from his position in protest, after it was revealed that the founder of the school, Leonard Blavatnik, donated $1 million to Trump’s inauguration committee. See our article for details.

New GCSEs may have advantage over old in admissions

In light of the new GCSE grading system which awards grades between 9 and 1, Helen Pike, master of Magdalen College School, has voiced concern that 9s will be looked upon more favourably than A*s, saying: “Anything that’s a differentiator at the top end will inevitably create a new premier league.”

Research

Psychology and Sociology

Charles Spence, professor of Experimental Psychology at Somerville College, has devised a new menu for flights, which is being trialled by the airline Monarch. The meals feature green tea and lavender cakes to fight jet lag and aid sleep, and liquorice ice cream to “distract passengers from their chaotic journey whilst also surprising them and playing into childlike nostalgia.”

Oxford

Arson continues in playground and school fires

Princess Diana Park in Banbury and Larkmead School in Abingdon have been the subjects of suspected arson attacks, days after six cars were set alight in North Oxford. See our article for details.

OxStu Bitesize 28/08/17 – compiled by Charlie Willis.