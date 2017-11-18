Editorial Join the OxStu for Hilary 2018! By

The Oxford Student is now looking forward to assembling another great team of editors, writers, photographers, cartoonists, illustrators and filmmakers for Hilary Term!

As the largest student publication in Oxford, our print edition reaches thousands of readers every week and achieves over 75,000 online hits per month.

Working for The Oxford Student is a fantastic way to gain editorial experience, and even work with national newspapers, but it’s not just a job for those of you interested in journalism. The experience you gain on the editorial team will develop your sales, marketing, legal, editing and team skills, which are highly transferable to any job. The Oxford Student is also held in very high esteem with graduate recruiters, and our editorial staff are regularly invited to exclusive graduate recruitment events.

On top of all that, the atmosphere in the OxStu office is friendly and collaborative. No experience is required to join the team, and it’s a great place to meet like-minded people.

Just this term, we’ve covered everything from the Chris Patten to Christmas bops. We’ve built a broadcasting empire based on cooking and access to the Ashmolean, and we’ve been threatened with defamation by a leading Oxford letting agency. We’ve reviewed performances, places and pieces from across Oxford and beyond.

Want to join the fun and see your work go out to thousands of Oxford readers? Apply below!

We are currently hiring editorial staff, sub-editors, photographers, illustrators, broadcasters and cartoonists. Positions are held for one term, at the end of which candidates must re-apply either for their role or another. If a candidate is unsuccessful in attaining the position they apply for, they will be able to discuss alternative options with the current editors.

Available Positions

Editor-in-Chief

Responsibilities:

Recruit and manage a team of writers, editors, photographers and cartoonists

Ensure the day to day running of the newspaper, across print and online

Oversee the direction and tone of the publication

Write (preferably hilarious) editorials

Approx. time commitment: 30-40 hours per week

How to apply: email editor@oxfordstudent.com with your CV and a two-page action plan for your prospective term as Editor-in-Chief, outlining the paper’s current strengths and weaknesses and how you intend to take things further.

Deadline: midday, Thursday 23rd November

Online Editor

Responsibilities:

Manage content for the website, co-ordinating uploads and keeping it updated

Manage social media including our Twitter and Facebook pages to maximise traffic to website

Work with OUSU to improve and streamline website and improve advertising exposure

Work with website analytics to find our most popular content and increase readership

Approx. time commitment: ~10 hours per week

How to apply: email editor@oxfordstudent.com with your CV and a 500-word analysis of the website and how we can improve our online offering.

Deadline: 23:59, Sunday 26th November

Deputy Editor

Responsibilities:

Supervise section editors in laying their sections and training InDesign

Lay the News and OxStuff sections

Advise on the creative direction of the publication

Fill in for Editors in certain areas

Approx. time commitment: 10-15 hours per week

How to apply: email editor@oxfordstudent.com with your CV and an 800-word analysis of the strengths and weaknesses of the publication as a whole.

Deadline: 23:59, Sunday 26th November

News Editor

Responsibilities:

Commission and manage content for the section

Seeking out breaking news and uncovering stories in Oxford

Oversee the News Reporting team and edit their work

Ensure all news is covered and publicised online

Approx. time commitment: 10-20 hours per week

How to apply: email editor@oxfordstudent.com with your CV and a 600 word analysis of the strengths and weaknesses of the section.

Deadline: 23:59, Sunday 26th November

Investigations Editor

Responsibilities:

Commit to investigating a particular element of Oxford life each fortnight, chosen in collaboration with the Editors

Interview people, create and present surveys, take photos and videos, issue requests for information – create a full investigation

Write and lay the final product

Approx. time commitment: 10-20 hours per week

How to apply: email editor@oxfordstudent.com with your CV, and a 600-word proposal of two topics you would investigate (300 words each) and the interviews/photos/videos/data you would use to investigate them.

Deadline: 23:59, Sunday 26th November

Section Editor (Comment, Profile, Music, Screen, Stage, Fashion, Art & Lit, Features, Sport)

Responsibilities:

Lay your section (using the design software to input content)

Commission and manage content for section, full editorial control over content direction

Manage creative direction of the section in terms of design and regular features

Write for your section regularly

Approx. time commitment: 10-20 hours per week

How to apply: email editor@oxfordstudent.com with your CV and a 500-word analysis of the strengths and weaknesses of the section you would like to apply for. Make sure to mention the section you’re applying for in the title of your email.

Deadline: 23:59, Sunday 26th November

Deputy Section Editor (News, Comment, Profile, Music, Screen, Stage, Fashion, Art & Lit, Features, Sport)

Responsibilities:

Upload section content to website

Provide regular content for section

Fill in for Section Editors in their absence

Have an important role in the creative direction of the section

Approx. time commitment: 5-10 hours per week

How to apply: email editor@oxfordstudent.com with your CV and a 300-word analysis the strengths and weaknesses of the section you would like to apply for. Make sure to mention the section you’re applying for in the title of your email.

Deadline: 23:59, Sunday 26th November

Chief Sub-Editor

Responsibilities:

Oversee the team of sub-editors

Ensure all content to be published is print-ready in terms of grammar and punctuation

Work with the Editors to ensure a consistent house style across the paper

Approx. time commitment: 5-10 hours per week

How to apply: email editor@oxfordstudent.com with your CV and a 300-word explanation as to why you want to fill the role.

Deadline: 23:59, Sunday 26th November

Sub-Editor

Responsibilities:

Work with the Sub-Editor and rest of the subbing team to ensure all content is print-ready

Possess an excellent grasp of English grammar, spelling and syntax

Approx. time commitment: 3-5 hours per week

How to apply: email editor@oxfordstudent.com with your CV and a 300-word explanation as to why you want to fill the role.

Deadline: 23:59, Sunday 26th November

Broadcast Editor

Responsibilities:

Create video and audio content for the paper

Manage broadcasting contributions from section teams and make sure they are reaching targets

Approx. time commitment: 10 hours per week

How to apply: email editor@oxfordstudent.com with your CV and a 300-word outline of your vision for the section and your plans for content.

Deadline: 23:59, Sunday 26th November

Chief Photographer

Responsibilities:

Act as the point of contact between the editors and the photographers, delegating commissions from the team during the week and ensuring they are fulfilled

Help to shape the creative direction for the visual elements of the paper

Approx. time commitment: 5 hours per week

How to apply: email editor@oxfordstudent.com with your CV and a 300-word outline of your experience and your vision for the visual content of the paper.

Deadline: 23:59, Sunday 26th November

Photographers

We use hundreds of original photos over a single term, including news reports, fashion shoots and commissions by culture sections, so if you have photography experience and are interested in expanding your portfolio, apply now! Due to funding restrictions, you will be required to provide your own equipment.

How to apply: fill out the Join the Oxford Student form.

Deadline: ongoing – we accept new applications for photographer at any time!

Illustrators and Cartoonists:

We’re constantly on the lookout for people with artistic flair and a wry sense of humour to provide satirical and political cartoons for our publication.

How to apply: fill in this form on our website.

Deadline: ongoing – you can join the team as a staff writer at any time!

Staff Writers:

This role is perfect if writing is what you’re interested in, or if you want to test the waters and have a flexible role before making a bigger time commitment. You can conduct interviews and write on topics of your choice – or meet commissions from our section editors. If you want to be a food columnist, theatre reviewer, sports reporter or anything else beside, this is a great way to increase (or begin) your portfolio of published articles.

How to apply: fill in this form on our website.

Deadline: ongoing – you can join the team as a staff writer at any time!

Good luck, and thanks for your interest. We look forward to hearing from you!

Alex & Rosie, The Oxford Student